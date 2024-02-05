Submit Release
Milestones for African Americans in the California Judicial Branch

This February, California courts and the Judicial Council of California join the nation in recognizing Black History Month. As of Dec. 31, 2022, 8.6% of California judges identify as Black or African American, compared to 4.6% in 2006. The state judicial branch's strategic plan includes the goal of Access, Fairness, Diversity, and Inclusion, where "The makeup of California’s judicial branch will reflect the diversity of the state’s residents."

Learn more about historical milestones including landmark court cases and legislation, prominent African American citizens, and African American jurists who have impacted California history in our interactive timeline.

