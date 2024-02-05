The Lodge at Woodloch Announces Appointment of Dynamic New Leadership Team

Hawley, PA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodloch, a three-property, family-owned and operated resort located in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, is excited to announce a significant change in management at The Lodge at Woodloch. For over 35 years, second-generation owner, John Kiesendahl, has served as C.E.O. of the Woodloch properties: Woodloch Pines, an all-inclusive family resort, Woodloch Springs, a championship golf course and residential community, and The Lodge at Woodloch, a luxury destination spa. In recent years, however, John has passed the torch over to his children who remain committed to carrying on Woodloch’s original mission to treat guests as if they were company in their own homes. Bradley, John’s son, will now assume the role of President and C.E.O. This unwavering dedication to excellence has garnered Woodloch widespread national acclaim, solidifying its position as one of the nation's premier resorts and cultivating an exceptionally devoted guest following.





Bradley Kiesendahl is supported by his siblings in key leadership roles: Bob Kiesendahl, Vice President and Director of Food and Beverage for Woodloch Properties, Matt Kiesendahl, Director of Operations at Woodloch Springs, Brooke James, Vice President and Director of Sales, Marketing and Hospitality, and Patrick Kiesendahl, Vice President and Director of Woodloch Property Operations. John and Steven Kiesendahl continue their deep involvement and commitment at the resort as the second generation, serving as Managing Partner and Director of Sales respectively. John’s wife, Patti, also serves as Director of Décor and Retail.





Embracing further positive change, The Lodge at Woodloch is pleased to welcome accomplished leader John Moser as its General Manager. With expertise in hospitality management and marketing, Moser has a distinguished career spanning business intelligence, operations, revenue optimization, and collaborative leadership. Prior to joining The Lodge at Woodloch, he served as Chief Marketing and Brand Officer at Denihan Hospitality Group and President of Dorset Field Club. He remains president of his eponymous consulting company, John Moser Inc., which specializes in assisting independent hotels, hospitality organization, tourism organizations, private clubs and resorts across the country. For the last 11 years John has been CEO of CityLax, a nonprofit organization that works to help inner city youth through the game of lacrosse throughout New York City’s public schools. Additionally, Moser serves as an Adjunct Professor at New York University’s School of Professional Studies, teaching courses in consulting, events, leadership, and management of private clubs and resorts.



Moser is eager to work with the team at The Lodge at Woodloch, to support their development and to foster a culture of caring and learning while providing guests with unique, customized, and rejuvenating experiences. He states, "My goal is to be there for the amazing Lodge team and our guests by building on the Woodloch spirit of genuine hospitality. A resort owned by a family has an innate cultural advantage over its competition," he says. Unlike corporate properties that focus heavily on short-term financial goals, family-owned properties tend to prioritize investing in their staff and facilities with a long-range vision, caring for customers over generations.



The Lodge at Woodloch recently appointed a new Director of Rooms and Guest Services, Tiffany Shepard, as well. Shepard began her hospitality career at The Dewberry in Charleston, South Carolina where she worked in various departments and was named Leader of the Year. Following her tenure at The Dewberry, she went on to serve as the Assistant General Manager at the historic Red Fox Inn & Tavern in Middleburg, VA and then as the Front of House Manager at The Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, Maryland. Shepard takes great pride in delivering exceptional customer service and nurturing emerging leaders in the hospitality field.



"We are delighted to welcome both John and Tiffany to the Woodloch family. Their extensive experience, strategic vision, and passion for team development align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. With their proven track records in hospitality management, they embody the spirit that defines Woodloch," said Bradley Kiesendahl.



The Lodge at Woodloch looks forward to continued success and growth under its new leadership, combining Woodloch’s tradition of excellence with innovation to deliver unparalleled experiences for guests.

About Woodloch Resort: Nestled in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, Woodloch is a premier resort destination that epitomizes unparalleled hospitality and exceptional experiences. Family-owned and operated by the Kiesendahl family since 1958, Woodloch was founded upon the principles of warmth, genuine care, and commitment to guest satisfaction. Woodloch is comprised of three distinctive properties that offer a diverse range of world-class amenities and activities. The Lodge at Woodloch is one of the finest all-inclusive luxury destination spa resorts in the U.S., providing a haven for relaxation and rejuvenation. Woodloch Pines is an award-winning, all-inclusive family resort, ensuring memorable moments for guests of all ages. Woodloch Springs boasts a championship 18-hole golf course and upscale residential community, featuring over 400 vacation homes. For more information, please visit www.woodloch.com.

