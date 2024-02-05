Rebuilding Ukraine: EU and International Finance Corporation to unlock over €500 million in private sector investments

The European Commission and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, today signed a guarantee agreement to support investments that will help to drive an inclusive and sustainable reconstruction in Ukraine.

Through the agreement, the European Union will provide up to €90 million in financial guarantees to the IFC to support investments in Ukraine. Private sector investments mobilised under the programme are expected to reach more than €500 million across sectors, including essential infrastructure and goods production, promoting decarbonisation, and the preservation of livelihoods.

The guarantee will be provided through the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+), which is part of the European Union’s investment framework. It supports public and private investment in partner countries worldwide by providing financial guarantees, blended finance, and technical assistance to promote inclusive economic development.

“This EFSD+ guarantee will help rebuild the country’s infrastructure, support its business sector, and strengthen the resilience of its economy, reaffirming the European Union’s commitment to stand by Ukraine in this time of crisis,” Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi said.

Total EU support to Ukraine and its people since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amounts to over €88 billion. This includes contributions from EU institutions and Member States for economic, financial, military, and humanitarian support, as well as hosting Ukrainian refugees in EU Member States.

