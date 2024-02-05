Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,328 in the last 365 days.

Rebuilding Ukraine: EU and International Finance Corporation to unlock over €500 million in private sector investments

The European Commission and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, today signed a guarantee agreement to support investments that will help to drive an inclusive and sustainable reconstruction in Ukraine.

Through the agreement, the European Union will provide up to €90 million in financial guarantees to the IFC to support investments in Ukraine. Private sector investments mobilised under the programme are expected to reach more than €500 million across sectors, including essential infrastructure and goods production, promoting decarbonisation, and the preservation of livelihoods.

The guarantee will be provided through the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+), which is part of the European Union’s investment framework. It supports public and private investment in partner countries worldwide by providing financial guarantees, blended finance, and technical assistance to promote inclusive economic development.

“This EFSD+ guarantee will help rebuild the country’s infrastructure, support its business sector, and strengthen the resilience of its economy, reaffirming the European Union’s commitment to stand by Ukraine in this time of crisis,” Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi said. 

Total EU support to Ukraine and its people since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amounts to over €88 billion. This includes contributions from EU institutions and Member States for economic, financial, military, and humanitarian support, as well as hosting Ukrainian refugees in EU Member States.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Rebuilding Ukraine: EU and International Finance Corporation to unlock over €500 million in private sector investments

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more