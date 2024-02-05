Submit Release
All-Ukrainian Youth Forum organised by Ukrainian Youth Councils Association

On 3-4 February, the Ukrainian Youth Councils Association organised an All-Ukrainian Youth Forum gathering more than 70 participants from 22 regions of Ukraine. 

The overarching goal was to strengthen collaboration among regional youth councils and enhance their capacity in wartime conditions.

On the first day, a dynamic marketplace showcased the projects of international organisations and agencies, including a comprehensive presentation of the EU4Youth project’s activities and initiatives.

The second day featured a panel discussion ‘Youth Council through the Eyes of Young Veterans’. This session delved into strategies for working with young veterans and explored ways to integrate them into local youth councils’ activities. During the discussion, drawing on the experiences of the EU4Youth project, the EU4Youth representative highlighted the importance of tailored initiatives to address the unique needs of young veterans.

The Youth Forum was organised with the support of the EU4Youth project focused on Youth Engagement and Empowerment.

