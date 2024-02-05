Governor Ivey Awards $188 Million for ‘Middle Mile’ Broadband Projects with Impact Across the State

CAMDEN – Governor Kay Ivey today announced the awarding of more than $188 million to continue the expansion of high-speed internet access in Alabama.

The grants, totaling $188,453,905, were awarded to 12 internet service providers to install more than 4,000 miles of “middle-mile” projects throughout Alabama. Middle-mile projects help fill the gap in broadband expansion to make it more economically feasible and less labor intensive for providers to extend services to unserved businesses and households in the state.

Governor Ivey made the announcement of grants from the Alabama Anchor Institution/Middle Mile Grant Program in her hometown of Camden today. Wilcox County and other rural counties are among the areas in Alabama where the middle-mile projects will be completed.

“Rural Alabama, like so many other places in the state, is in need of increased access to high-speed internet, and today we are taking a significant stride in our journey toward full broadband access,” said Governor Ivey. “These middle-mile projects will be extremely beneficial to our anchor institutions, and it puts us in a desirable situation where the ‘last mile’ projects that will supply broadband service to businesses and households are more economical and attainable.”

Anchor institutions include schools, hospitals and medical facilities and government and public safety buildings. Many are located on or near the middle-mile routes and more than 790 will be served by the projects.

“In the 21st century, access to affordable, high-speed internet is not a luxury, it is a necessity, and one that many Alabamians have gone without for far too long,” said Rep. Sewell. “I was thrilled to help make this funding available through the American Rescue Plan and I applaud Governor Ivey and Director Boswell for making thesGKIe investments. I will continue working to ensure that this funding reaches those who need it most.”

The Alabama Depart,ent of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the program through its Alabama Digital Expansion Division. The division was established by the Alabama Legislature and Governor Ivey to focus on high-speed internet expansion in the state.

“ADECA is pleased to be involved in this broadband-expansion effort that will benefit so many people and improve lives,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “I am grateful to Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature for having the confidence to entrust ADECA with this all-important program.”

Funding for the latest middle-mile program came from an allocation made by the Legislature from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

The entities awarded grants are:

Central Alabama Electric Cooperative

$2.69 million to provide middle-mile infrastructure along 38 miles in Autauga and Elmore counties to include 33 anchor institutions.

Coosa Valley Technologies Inc.

$7 million to provide 110 miles of middle-mile connections in Calhoun, St. Clair and Talladega counties affecting 17 anchor institutions.

Cullman Electric Cooperative

$1.46 million to install middle-mile connections in various areas of Cullman County to include 15 anchor institutions and cover 106 miles.

Farmers Telecommunications Corp.

$21.6 million to provide two middle-mile fiber routes in Blount, Etowah, Jefferson and Marshall counties totaling 155 miles and connecting 189 anchor institutions.

Alabama Fiber Network

$128.8 million to install five middle-mile projects totaling 1,776 miles and connecting 438 anchor institutions in Bibb, Butler, Chilton, Choctaw, Conecuh, Dale, Dallas, Geneva, Greene, Hale, Henry, Houston, Jefferson, Lowndes, Marengo, Monroe, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox counties. Alabama Fiber Network is a coalition of eight rural electric cooperatives.

JMF Solutions

$6.3 million for four projects to provide middle-mile connections over a 1,169-mile route in Bibb, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay Conecuh, Dallas, Escambia, Greene, Lowndes, Macon, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties. The projects will affect 24 anchor institutions.

Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp.

$5.25 million to provide more than 20 miles of middle-mile infrastructure in the Courtland area in Lawrence County and affecting 16 anchor institutions.

Point Broadband

$411,341 to provide a middle-mile project in Blount County totaling 12.4 miles and impacting 21 anchor institutions.

Spectrum Southeast

$7.3 million for a middle-mile project in rural southeastern Houston County involving 167 miles and connecting eight anchor institutions.

Tombigbee Electric Cooperative

$757,479 to provide a middle-mile project of nearly 50 miles in Winston County and affecting 22 anchor institutions.

Uniti Fiber

$4.2 million to provide about 64 miles of middle-mile project in Butler, Lowndes and Montgomery counties including four anchor institutions.

Yellowhammer Networks

$2.52 million for a middle-mile project in Bibb, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox counties to include the cities of Selma, Demopolis and Eutaw and spanning 620 miles. The project will include six anchor institutions.

