Virtual gathering connects Vietnamese “blue beret” soldiers together before Tết

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of National Defence on February 5 held a virtual event connecting with the Vietnamese forces engaged in the United Nations peacekeeping mission on the threshold of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

The event facilitated a connection between Hanoi’s Military Radio and Television Centre, Hồ Chí Minh City’s 175 Military Hospital, and key UN peacekeeping missions, including the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the UN Peacekeeping Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the UN headquarters in the US.

Chairing the event, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoàng Xuân Chiến, who is also Chairman of the Defence Ministry's steering committee on participation in the UN peacekeeping operations, extended his warm Tet wishes to the Vietnamese "blue beret" soldiers.

He reminded them to enjoy Tet while fulfilling their duties, especially ensuring the safety of the forces stationed in peacekeeping missions amid conflicts and instability in Africa.

Exchanges between officers, soldiers and their relatives were also held at the event.

As a guest at the Abyei point, Minister of Education and Construction of Abyei region Nyinkwany Aguer Bol commended the Vietnamese peacekeeping force in Abyei for going beyond their mission, not only fulfilling their peacekeeping duties but also making specific contributions to assisting the local people.

Over the past nearly a decade, Vietnam has sent nearly 800 officers and soldiers to the UN peacekeeping missions at UN bases and headquarters, in alignment with the country's commitment to realising the Party and State's foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification of external ties, and being a responsible member of the international community, in which the military and police forces have been at the forefront. — VNS