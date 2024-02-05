Seismology Job Portal

On this page, we regularly update open positions in Seismology for early career scientists. Do you have a job on offer? Contact us at ecs-sm@egu.eu

Please, note that other available research positions are displayed on the EGU Jobs Portal.

Latest open positions:

Postdoctoral Fellow (Earthquake Hazards)

Institute : The University of Texas Institute for Geophysics (UTIG)

Starting : January 2024

Duration : 2 years

Deadline: –

More details

PhD in Stress Characterization

Institute : ETH Zurich

Starting : June 2024

Duration : 4 years



Deadline: 29th February 2024

More details

PostDoc in Seismology

Institute: The Helmholtz Centre Potsdam – GFZ

Starting: April 2024

Duration : 2 years

Deadline: 14th February 2024

More details

Research Fellow (Hazard Assessment in the Southeast Asian Ring of Fire)

Institute: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Starting Date: April 2024

Duration: –

Deadline: –

More details

PhD student – Earthquake Station Bensberg (Ref: Wiss2401-24)

Institute: Institute of Geology and Mineralogy – University of Cologne

Starting: April 2024

Duration: 3 years

Deadline: 29th February 2024

More details

Seismic Data Technician

Institute: Alaska Earthquake Center

Starting: –

Duration: 1 year

Deadline: –

More details

Associate Scientist – GNSS

Institute: Universities Space Research Association, California

Starting: –

Duration: –

Deadline: –

More details

Research Scientist – GNSS processing

Institute: The Helmholtz Centre Potsdam – GFZ

Starting: ASAP

Duration : 3 years

Deadline: 3rd March 2024

More details

Postdoctoral Position



Institute: Princeton University

Starting: –

Duration : –



Deadline: –

More details

PhD – Multi-parametric interpretation of shallow volcano-seismic signals

Institute: Lancaster University, UK

Starting: October 2024

Duration : 3.5 years



Deadline: 18th February 2024

More details

Tenure-track Assistant Professor in Geophysics

Institute: Boise State University, US

Starting: August 2024

Duration : –



Deadline: 23rd February 2024

More details

Postdoctoral Position



Institute: Ludwig-Maximilians-University (LMU) in Munich, Germany



Starting: –

Duration : 4 years



Deadline: 1st April 2024

The Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences (Geophysics Section) at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University (LMU) in Munich, Germany, is seeking applications from enthusiastic young researchers for a 4-year postdoctoral position funded by the state of Bavaria. The project entitled “Reservoir Modell Molasse Basin: Induced/Triggered Seismicity” joins research groups from LMU and the Technical University Munich and aims at developing concepts for establishing a larger scale geothermal reservoir model for the Bavarian Molasse basin. The advertised postdoctoral position concerns the seismological part of the project. The aim is to couple quasi static T(hermal)H(ydrological)M(echanical) modeling with high-end seismic wavefield simulation strategies (dynamic rupture) to develop a digital twin of the geothermal reservoir seismicity. Beside these direct simulations the to be developed “adaptive traffic light system” to be developed needs to be coupled with physics based catalogue models (e.g., rate-state or time dependent Coulomb failure) and real time monitoring systems probably through a Bayesian Belief Network (BBN) or other machine learning methods. An additional task within the reservoir model consists in the computation of realistic PGV scenarios using surrogate models and or other AI methods (e.g., GANs) for evaluating the risk of damage caused by induced/triggered earthquakes. The successful candidate is expected to hold a Ph.D. in Earth or related sciences. Ideally the candidate has experience with one of the current wavefield simulation and multi-physics modeling codes (e.g., specfem, seissol, salvus, moose, or else) and preferably some experience with ML/AI methods. The Department has a powerful Linux-cluster (partly equipped with gpus) and access to local supercomputer facilities (lrz.de). More information can be found at www.geophysik.uni-muenchen.de. Complete applications must include a statement of research interests (one page), CV, publication list, and names and addresses of at least two referees. Deadline for applications is April 01, 2024. Later applications may be considered until the position is filled. Applications should be sent to: Dr. Joachim Wassermann, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Theresienstrasse 41, 80333 Munich, Germany, e-mail: J.Wassermann@lmu.de.