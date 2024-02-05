Seismology Job Portal
On this page, we regularly update open positions in Seismology for early career scientists. Do you have a job on offer? Contact us at ecs-sm@egu.eu
Please, note that other available research positions are displayed on the EGU Jobs Portal.
Latest open positions:
Postdoctoral Fellow (Earthquake Hazards)
- Institute: The University of Texas Institute for Geophysics (UTIG)
- Starting: January 2024
- Duration: 2 years
- Deadline: –
PhD in Stress Characterization
- Institute: ETH Zurich
- Starting: June 2024
-
Duration: 4 years
- Deadline: 29th February 2024
PostDoc in Seismology
- Institute: The Helmholtz Centre Potsdam – GFZ
- Starting: April 2024
- Duration: 2 years
- Deadline: 14th February 2024
Research Fellow (Hazard Assessment in the Southeast Asian Ring of Fire)
- Institute: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
- Starting Date: April 2024
- Duration: –
- Deadline: –
PhD student – Earthquake Station Bensberg (Ref: Wiss2401-24)
- Institute: Institute of Geology and Mineralogy – University of Cologne
- Starting: April 2024
- Duration: 3 years
- Deadline: 29th February 2024
Seismic Data Technician
- Institute: Alaska Earthquake Center
- Starting: –
- Duration: 1 year
- Deadline: –
Associate Scientist – GNSS
- Institute: Universities Space Research Association, California
- Starting: –
- Duration: –
- Deadline: –
Research Scientist – GNSS processing
- Institute: The Helmholtz Centre Potsdam – GFZ
- Starting: ASAP
- Duration: 3 years
- Deadline: 3rd March 2024
Postdoctoral Position
- Institute: Princeton University
- Starting: –
-
Duration: –
- Deadline: –
PhD – Multi-parametric interpretation of shallow volcano-seismic signals
- Institute: Lancaster University, UK
- Starting: October 2024
-
Duration: 3.5 years
- Deadline: 18th February 2024
Tenure-track Assistant Professor in Geophysics
- Institute: Boise State University, US
- Starting: August 2024
-
Duration: –
- Deadline: 23rd February 2024
Postdoctoral Position
-
Institute: Ludwig-Maximilians-University (LMU) in Munich, Germany
- Starting: –
-
Duration: 4 years
- Deadline: 1st April 2024
The Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences (Geophysics Section) at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University (LMU) in Munich, Germany, is seeking applications from enthusiastic young researchers for a 4-year postdoctoral position funded by the state of Bavaria. The project entitled “Reservoir Modell Molasse Basin: Induced/Triggered Seismicity” joins research groups from LMU and the Technical University Munich and aims at developing concepts for establishing a larger scale geothermal reservoir model for the Bavarian Molasse basin. The advertised postdoctoral position concerns the seismological part of the project. The aim is to couple quasi static T(hermal)H(ydrological)M(echanical) modeling with high-end seismic wavefield simulation strategies (dynamic rupture) to develop a digital twin of the geothermal reservoir seismicity. Beside these direct simulations the to be developed “adaptive traffic light system” to be developed needs to be coupled with physics based catalogue models (e.g., rate-state or time dependent Coulomb failure) and real time monitoring systems probably through a Bayesian Belief Network (BBN) or other machine learning methods. An additional task within the reservoir model consists in the computation of realistic PGV scenarios using surrogate models and or other AI methods (e.g., GANs) for evaluating the risk of damage caused by induced/triggered earthquakes. The successful candidate is expected to hold a Ph.D. in Earth or related sciences. Ideally the candidate has experience with one of the current wavefield simulation and multi-physics modeling codes (e.g., specfem, seissol, salvus, moose, or else) and preferably some experience with ML/AI methods. The Department has a powerful Linux-cluster (partly equipped with gpus) and access to local supercomputer facilities (lrz.de). More information can be found at www.geophysik.uni-muenchen.de. Complete applications must include a statement of research interests (one page), CV, publication list, and names and addresses of at least two referees. Deadline for applications is April 01, 2024. Later applications may be considered until the position is filled. Applications should be sent to: Dr. Joachim Wassermann, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Theresienstrasse 41, 80333 Munich, Germany, e-mail: J.Wassermann@lmu.de.
