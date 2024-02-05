February 4th to 10th is the 19th Annual Archives Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, February 5 - Released on February 5, 2024

Archives across the province take the spotlight during the 19th Annual Archives Week in Saskatchewan. The Saskatchewan Council for Archives and Archivists (SCAA) represents archives across the province and coordinates the activities taking place from February 4 to 10, 2024.

"Archives week provides an opportunity for residents to dive deep into Saskatchewan's strong history and discover what has shaped our beautiful province," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "I encourage everyone to seek out the archives in their own communities and participate in the events happening across our province during Archives Week."

SCAA has planned a virtual event on YouTube each day during Archives Week. There will also be in-person events throughout the province, including open houses, film nights, displays and celebrations.

"The services our province's archives provide are valuable for the people of Saskatchewan," Minister responsible for the Provincial Archives Joe Hargrave said. "Archives give us a way to ensure our province's heritage remains available for future generations."

"Archives Week is the premier public event for SCAA allowing the roughly fifty archives operating across the province to showcase Saskatchewan history and the dedicated work they each do to preserve it," SCAA President Mark Vajcner said.

The Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan (PAS) will be showcasing many interesting exhibits and free entertainment at the Saskatoon Heritage Festival.

"We are pleased to participate in Archives Week once again alongside our colleagues working in archives from across the province," Provincial Archivist Carol Radford-Grant said. "Saskatchewan has such a rich and vibrant history, and this week gives us an opportunity to make it shine."

The Provincial Archives is also partnering with Film Rescue International from Indian Head for a film night. There will be rare footage of early Saskatchewan films that have been "unlocked from the vaults" thanks to Film Rescue's cutting edge technology and techniques.

For events in your area, such as presentations, trivia and teas, visit: https://www.scaa.sk.ca/public-awareness/archives-week/.

Can't make it out to events in person? Join the fun on SCAA's YouTube channel, Archives Advisor, throughout the week to indulge in our rich past!

