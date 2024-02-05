Losses of Public Money for 2023-24 Third Quarter

CANADA, February 5 - Released on February 5, 2024

The report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan health organizations has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The Ministry of Health reports losses by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Athabasca Health Authority (AHA), and Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA) in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.

No confirmed reportable losses were reported by the SHA, AHA and SCA to the Ministry of Health in the third quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year (from October 1 to December 31, 2023).

See the attached report, or visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/ministries/health/other-reports/public-losses.

