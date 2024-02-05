Migrant Smuggling Event Results in a Capsized Vessel and the Death of 2 Migrants in Northern Puerto Rico

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico –U.S. Border Patrol and Air & Marine Operations, Marine Interdiction agents, along with other Federal and Local law enforcement, responded Wednesday to a maritime smuggling event where a 32-foot makeshift “yola” vessel capsized near the shore in the northern coast of the island. Two migrants died in the incident.

“One day after making a public statement about the complete disregard from smugglers for the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable migrants venturing on the Mona Passage, it is unfortunate that this incident had such a sad result,” stated Desi DeLeon, Chief Patrol Agent for Ramey Sector. “Our resolve at this moment is to identify the individuals responsible for this smuggling event and prosecute them under our US laws.”

On Jan. 31, a concerned citizen reported that a yola type vessel was approaching a place near Puerto Hermina Beach in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico.

Ramey Sector Border Patrol Agents reached Punta Hermina beach where Puerto Rico Police Department FURA officers had 14 adult non-citizens (7 men / 7 women) from the Dominican Republic in custody. Two of the females were transported Border Patrol agents to a hospital in the city of Arecibo for evaluation and treatment.

The FURA Marine agents rescued 11 individuals from the water and turned custody over to the United States Coast Guard (USCG). FURA also reported recovering 2 deceased individuals transporting them to their maritime Station in Arecibo.

During the evening Air & Marine Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, US Coast Guard, FURA and Municipal Police searched the area for additional migrants.

On Jan.30, Border Patrol agents apprehended 30 non-citizens from the Dominican Republic that entered Puerto Rico in two separate incidents.

“We want to reiterate that crossing the 80 nautical miles between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, on board such an unseaworthy vessel is an extremely risky proposition,” restated Chief DeLeon..

The Ramey Sector is one of the twenty-one Sectors spread out across the United States. Encompassing the U.S. territorial islands of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, it is the only Border Patrol Sector located outside the continental United States. The Sector's entire border area is made up of coastline and its area of responsibility is made up of some 6,000 square miles of land and water area, including the twelve-mile band of territorial water surrounding the Islands.

For anonymous tips contact us at 1(800)981-1313.