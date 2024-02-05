Ukraine Energy Support Fund deploys 18 transformers to Kharkiv’s war-torn region

In the aftermath of a Russian missile strike that cut off power supply to consumers in Kyiv's Kharkiv district, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has swiftly procured and deployed 18 current transformers financed by Germany’s contribution through KfW, ensuring the restoration of electricity to the region. Kharkivоblenergo, the regional electricity DSO, had urgently requested assistance, as the district continues to endure daily shelling from Russian forces.

The recent missile strike caused extensive damage to the electricity infrastructure, resulting in power outages for residents and essential businesses. energy supply to the population.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 405 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.