Conservation officers looking for information about cow elk left to waste in Owyhee County

On Sunday, Jan. 21, a cow elk was shot and left to waste off the Blackstone Grasmere Road near Monument Butte in Owyhee County.

A witness observed two men in camouflage clothing, driving a black, two-door RZR, shoot at the herd of elk and then drive off without retrieving the animal.

If anyone has information, please call the Citizen’s Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999, the Nampa Regional Fish and Game Office at 208-465-8465, or Conservation Officer Lauren Howard at 208-616-4333.

Callers can remain anonymous when reporting poaching activities and may be eligible for cash rewards when that information leads to a citation for a wildlife crime.