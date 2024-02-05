February 5, 2024 - Martinsville Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Trafficking Meth and Cocaine

Commonwealth of Virginia

Martinsville Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Trafficking Meth and Cocaine

~ Octavius Johnson Sold Crystal Methamphetamine Valued at More than $35,000 ~

ABINGDON, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a 10-year federal prison sentence for a Martinsville, Virginia man who possessed crystal ice methamphetamine and cocaine valued at more than $35,000.

Following a jury trial in October 2023, Octavius Myron Johnson, 39, was convicted of one count of possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, in addition to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine.

“Thanks to the dedicated work of our law enforcement agencies and prosecutors, this drug trafficker will have to face the consequences of his actions in federal prison,” said Attorney General Miyares.

According to evidence presented at trial, in early 2023, law enforcement initiated an investigation into Johnson’s drug trafficking activities in the Glade Spring area of Washington County. Their investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at Johnson’s Martinsville residence, where over a half pound of crystal ice methamphetamine—totaling 9.7 ounces—and 83.5 grams of cocaine were recovered. Cash totaling $3,800 and other items related to drug trafficking were also seized.

Attorney General Miyares, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, and Jared Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Division made the announcement.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force, with assistance from numerous agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Martinsville Police Department, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, a Virginia Senior Assistant Attorney General assigned to the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly McGann prosecuted the case.

