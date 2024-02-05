Submit Release
National History Teacher of the Year Nominations Open

Nominate an outstanding teacher in your community for the 2024 National History Teacher of the Year!  Each year, Gilder Lehrman recognizes first-rate K-12 teachers who find creative ways to bring history to life in their classrooms.  Winners are selected from each state and US territories and become finalists for the national award.  State winners will receive $1,000 each.  The national winner will receive a $10,000 prize and a ceremony in their honor in New York City.

Go to www.gilderlehrman.org/nhtoy to submit your nomination. The deadline to submit a nominations is April 30, 2024.

For more information about the History Teacher of the Year award, please contact Jaime Beal, Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist at jaime.beal@maine.gov

