Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size $6,179.32 Mn by 2030 with top companies analysis Ethicon, Inc., Cook Medical

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements in novel urinary incontinence devices, surge in geriatric population suffering from urological disorders, and rise in healthcare expenditure in developing countries are expected to boost the growth of the global urinary incontinence devices market.

The global urinary incontinence device market was valued at $2,098.65 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,179.32 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Rapid developments in innovative urinary incontinence devices and increase in urological disorders among the geriatric population drive the growth of the global urinary incontinence devices market. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of urinary incontinence devices and post-operative complications associated with such devices hamper the market growth. On the other hand, growing healthcare expenditures in developing countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities in future.

Urinary incontinence has a major impact on the emotional, psychological, and social life; maximum number of patients suffering from urinary incontinence cannot perform regular activities confidently. This propels the development of effective solutions for the treatment of the same. According to the Urology Care Foundation, a quarter to a third of men and women in the U.S. suffer from urinary incontinence per year. This also indicates that approximately 33 million of the U.S. residents have overactive bladder that represent symptoms of urgency and frequency leading to the urge in the usage of urinary incontinence devices.

Vaginal slings segment to portray highest demand through 2021

The vaginal slings segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing about 40% of the total revenue. In addition, the segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period, owing to the growing preference for vaginal slings for the treatment of urinary incontinence. The other segments analyzed in the report include urinary catheters, electrical stimulation devices, artificial urinary sphincters, and other devices.

Stress incontinence segment to lead the market through 2021

The stress incontinence segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market share, owing to the steep increase in the number of women suffering from urinary incontinence with symptoms of stress incontinence. However, the urge incontinence segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the study period, owing to high prevalence of neurological diseases that leads to urinary tract dysfunction, which eventually leads to urge incontinence. The report analyzes other segments such as overflow incontinence and functional incontinence.

Internal urinary incontinence devices segment to manifest fastest growth by 2021

Internal urinary incontinence devices segment accounted about two-thirds share of the market, and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2017 to 2023. In addition, the external urinary incontinence devices segment would manifest a gradual growth during the study period.

Major end users in the market

The report includes the analysis of the major end users in the global urinary incontinence devices market, such as hospitals, clinics, and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment contributed the largest share, accounting for about half of the total revenue, because majority of the pregnant women suffer from urinary incontinence as well as a large patient pool who are admitted in hospitals suffer from chronic conditions. However, the clinics segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Major market players

The report analyzes several leading players in the market, including Coloplast, C. R. Bard, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Cook Medical, Prosurg, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, ConvaTec Group Plc, Caldera Medical Inc, Covidien plc (Medtronic), and Cogentix Medical Inc.

