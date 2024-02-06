CLI Unveils 2024 Swag Report and Invites Members to February CLIX Event
CLI releases 2024 Event Swag Report, highlighting a shift towards practical, sustainable items for industry professionals.
— Adrian Speyer, VP of Marketing
Today, CLI, the leading educational and research platform for customer-centric professionals, is thrilled to announce the release of its exclusive 2024 Event Swag Report. This pioneering study delves deep into the preferences and trends of over 250 professionals across various industries, offering unparalleled insights into effective event swag choices. The report is a testament to CLI’s commitment to providing its members with cutting-edge research and actionable insights.
The 2024 Swag Report uncovers significant trends, notably a shift towards practical, sustainable swag items that resonate with today’s professionals. The report delves into the details of the most popular items and the reasoning behind the massive shift. This shift underscores the evolving preferences of event attendees and the importance of aligning swag offerings with these insights to enhance event experiences.
“This report is a cornerstone of our mission to empower event planners and marketers with data-driven strategies for selecting swag that truly engages and delights their audience,” said Adrian Speyer, Vice-President Marketing at CLI. “We’re excited to share these findings and equip our members with the knowledge to make informed choices that reflect the preferences of diverse professional audiences.”
In addition to unveiling the Swag Report, CLI is hosting the February CLIX event, a not-to-be-missed gathering for industry professionals looking to stay at the forefront of customer-centric trends and practices. This free, virtual event will feature the exclusive release of the Swag Report along with several new video courses tailored to the needs of today’s marketers and event planners.
“We invite all interested customer-centric professionals who want to elevate their customer and marketing strategies to join us at CLIX Feb,” Bill McGlade President of CLI shared. “Attendees will gain firsthand access to our latest research and the opportunity to connect with growth-minded professionals passionate about creating memorable, impactful customer experiences.”
The February CLIX event is an excellent opportunity for professionals to immerse themselves in the latest industry trends, network with peers, and discover new insights.
For more information and to register for the event, click here: February CLIX event
About CLI: CLI is a premier educational and research organization dedicated to advancing the field of customer-centric marketing and event planning. With a focus on delivering exclusive research, expert insights, and comprehensive training, CLI empowers professionals to create meaningful, memorable experiences that drive engagement and value.
