Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Feb. 5-9, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Feb. 5-9, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Feb. 5
8:50 a.m. Speak at Fintech XChange
Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City
MEDIA ACCESS
10 a.m. Legislative intern photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
1:30 p.m. Meet with Braver Angels President David Blankenhorn
Location: Utah State University, Logan
2 p.m. Participate in President’s Forum with Utah State University President Elizabeth Cantwell and Irshad Manji
Location: Utah State University, Logan
MEDIA ACCESS
Tuesday, Feb. 6
9:30 a.m. Legislative intern photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
10:30 a.m. Meet with Utah Highway Patrol Association
Location: Senate Building
10:50 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
2 p.m. Meet with Irshad Manji
Location: Governor’s Office
2:45 p.m. Meet with Insurance Commissioner Jon Pike and Department of Health and Human Services Executive Director Tracy Gruber
Location: Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Feb. 7
10:15 a.m. Utah News Dispatch photo opportunity
Location: Governor’s Office
10:45 a.m. Meet with Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Kim Shelley
Location: Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touten
Location: Governor’s Office
1:20 p.m. Meet with National Governors Association
Location: Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with Democratic Party
Location: Gold Room
Thursday, Feb. 8
11 a.m. Speak at Talent Challenges luncheon
Location: Mountain America Credit Union Headquarters, Sandy
12:45 p.m. Photo op with Dr. Douglas Jones
Location: Governor’s Office
1:20 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Friday, Feb. 9
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Feb. 5-9, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Feb. 5
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Ramptom Room
9:30 a.m. Elections Team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Legislative intern photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
2:30 p.m. Meet with ChamberWest Leadership Institute
Location: Gold Room
Tuesday, Feb. 6
8 a.m. Meet with House and Senate majority leaders
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Legislative intern photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
10:50 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Wednesday, Feb. 7
8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Snow College Day on the Hill
Location: Rotunda
MEDIA ACCESS
9:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Local Leaders Academy Government Day
Location: Gold Room
11 a.m. Interview with Associated Press
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meet with UVU Herbert Institute interns
Location: Seagull Room
MEDIA ACCESS
Thursday, Feb. 8
1:20 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Friday, Feb. 9
No public meetings
###