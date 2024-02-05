Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Feb. 5-9, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Feb. 5-9, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Feb. 5

8:50 a.m. Speak at Fintech XChange 

Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City 

MEDIA ACCESS

10 a.m. Legislative intern photo opportunity 

Location: Gold Room 

1:30 p.m. Meet with Braver Angels President David Blankenhorn

Location: Utah State University, Logan 

2 p.m. Participate in President’s Forum with Utah State University President Elizabeth Cantwell and Irshad Manji

Location: Utah State University, Logan 

MEDIA ACCESS

Tuesday, Feb. 6

9:30 a.m. Legislative intern photo opportunity 

Location: Gold Room 

10:30 a.m. Meet with Utah Highway Patrol Association

Location: Senate Building

10:50 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

2 p.m. Meet with Irshad Manji

Location: Governor’s Office

2:45 p.m. Meet with Insurance Commissioner Jon Pike and Department of Health and Human Services Executive Director Tracy Gruber

Location: Governor’s Office 

4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz 

Location: Governor’s Office  

Wednesday, Feb. 7

10:15 a.m. Utah News Dispatch photo opportunity 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:45 a.m. Meet with Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Kim Shelley 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11 a.m. Meet with Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touten

Location: Governor’s Office 

1:20 p.m. Meet with National Governors Association 

Location: Governor’s Office 

2 p.m. Meet with Democratic Party 

Location: Gold Room 

Thursday, Feb. 8

11 a.m. Speak at Talent Challenges luncheon

Location: Mountain America Credit Union Headquarters, Sandy

12:45 p.m. Photo op with Dr. Douglas Jones  

Location: Governor’s Office 

1:20 p.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

Friday, Feb. 9 

No public meetings 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Feb. 5-9, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Feb. 5

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Ramptom Room

9:30 a.m. Elections Team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Legislative intern photo opportunity 

Location: Gold Room

2:30 p.m. Meet with ChamberWest Leadership Institute

Location: Gold Room

Tuesday, Feb. 6

8 a.m. Meet with House and Senate majority leaders

Location: Rampton Room 

9:30 a.m. Legislative intern photo opportunity 

Location: Gold Room 

10:50 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room 

Wednesday, Feb. 7

8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room 

9 a.m. Snow College Day on the Hill

Location: Rotunda

MEDIA ACCESS

9:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Local Leaders Academy Government Day

Location: Gold Room

11 a.m. Interview with Associated Press

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Meet with UVU Herbert Institute interns

Location: Seagull Room

MEDIA ACCESS

Thursday, Feb. 8

1:20 p.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room

Friday, Feb. 9 

No public meetings

###

