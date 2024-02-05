Debt Financing Market Overview 2024: Projected Market Size, Major Drivers And Prominent Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Debt Financing Global Market Report 2024

Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports

LONDON, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Debt Financing Global Market Report 2024, the debt financing market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years, projecting an increase from $19.68 billion in 2023 to $21.12 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This upward trend is expected to continue, with the debt financing market size forecasted to reach $27.71 billion in 2028, maintaining a robust CAGR of 7.0%. The surge is fueled by the escalating healthcare costs globally, driving demand for debt financing solutions.



Rising Healthcare Costs as a Catalyst

The growth of the debt financing market is closely linked to the increasing burden of healthcare costs. Healthcare expenditures, encompassing medical expenses, equipment, supplies, and drugs, have witnessed a substantial rise. The surge in medical debt has led individuals to seek debt financing to cope with the financial impact of healthcare expenses. In 2021, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, national health expenditures in the United States reached $4.3 trillion, accounting for 18.3% of the GDP. The rising healthcare costs have fueled the demand for debt financing solutions, making it a key driver for debt financing market growth.

Industry Leaders and Innovations

Major companies operating in the debt financing market, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc., and Bank of America Corporation, are focusing on innovative technologies to enhance their services. Notably, the introduction of eLoans solutions is gaining traction, offering clients a digital platform to access liquidity for their commercial businesses. For instance, Citigroup Inc. launched its Trade and Working Capital eLoans solution, providing U.S. Citi Commercial Bank clients with a scalable platform supporting cross-border trade flows. This solution enables clients to manage outstanding loans, access liquidity, and improve self-service reporting through automated notifications. The platform aims to streamline processes, reduce manual touchpoints, and empower clients with control and transparency over loan financing.

Market Segmentation

The debt financing market covered in this report is segmented based on sources, types, and duration:

By Sources: Private, Public By Type: Bank Loans, Bonds, Debenture, Bearer Bond, Other Types By Duration: Short-Term, Long-Term





Regional Insights

North America emerged as the largest region in the debt financing market in 2023.

To capitalize on the growth opportunities within the debt financing market, industry players are encouraged to leverage the insights provided in the Global Market Report 2024. The debt financing market report offers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, key drivers, and emerging trends. Businesses can strategically position themselves by staying informed about evolving healthcare landscapes and adopting innovative solutions. Accessing the report will empower players to make informed decisions, contributing to their success in the dynamic debt financing sector.

Debt Financing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the debt financing market size, debt financing market segments, debt financing market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

