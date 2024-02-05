PRESS RELEASE

February 5th, 2024



Launch of Mirage Insights, a startup revolutionizing sports fan experience

Delivering spatial computing experiences for Apple Vision Pro

[SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND & PALO ALTO, UNITED STATES] – Today marks the launch of Mirage Insights, a trailblazing startup dedicated to building state-of-the-art solutions for fan experiences, designed exclusively for Apple Vision Pro. Mirage Insights' pioneering platform is poised to redefine fan engagement in sports, offering an enhanced experience before, during, and after the game by leveraging the advanced interactive and immersive capabilities of Apple Vision Pro.

Mirage Insights' ambition is to transform fan experiences across various sports. By combining the breakthrough capabilities of Apple Vision Pro with Mirage Insights' deep sports expertise and proficiency in immersive platform development, the startup is committed to delivering an unparalleled fan engagement experience in collaboration with team owners, clubs, brands, leagues, broadcasters, and data providers.

Until today, sports fans have been observers. Those days are over. With Mirage Insights, you will find yourself right at the center of the action, surrounded by stunning visuals and roaring sounds from the event. You will become an athlete, team leader, and referee. You will get tackled on the field. You will avoid crashes in the peloton. You will dip and tack the boat with waves throwing you off your balance. All the while live sports data feeds your inner strategist.

Jes Gram-Hansen, CEO of Mirage Insights, says:

“Our passion for sports and technology drives us. We aim to create a cohesive ecosystem that brings together sponsors, fans, and teams for an extraordinary spatial computing experience. Sports play a crucial role in community bonding and societal well-being, and Mirage Insights is committed to bringing immersive sports experiences to fans worldwide.”

Jes' experience as a former America’s Cup helmsman, combined with his experience in working with leading tech companies to bring technology to sports, lends Mirage Insights a solid leadership.

Key Features of the Solution:

Immersive and Augmented Experience: Enhances live sports with breakthrough spatial experience that combines real-time action with relevant data. Enhanced Personalization: Utilizes the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro’s capabilities and Mirage Insights’ technology for personalized VIP experiences, bringing fans closer to the game. Real-Time Analytics: Provides insights into team and race performance for an unmatched fan experience. New Monetization Models: Offers personalized engagement opportunities for teams, organizers, and sponsors to explore innovative monetization strategies.

With product development underway, Mirage Insights invites innovative teams and sponsors to join its early beta release.

Mirage Insights joins a prestigious group of startups as part of Trifork Labs, known for its successful track record in technology investments. Mirage Insights will also leverage Trifork's strong capability in AI and design-centric experiences. This foundation is instrumental in developing a leading product in the fan experience category.







About Mirage Insights:

Mirage Insights is a dynamic startup dedicated to delivering unparalleled sports experiences by harnessing the power of immersive technology, AI, and design.

www.mirageinsights.live

About Trifork:

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 1,200 employees and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

www.trifork.com

Press Contacts:

Jes Gram-Hansen



Mirage Insights



jgh@mirageinsights.com



Line Christa Amanda Sørensen



Trifork



las@trifork.com





Attachment