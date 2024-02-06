At the release of Apple Vision Pro, FindMySnap stands out as one of the native visionOS applications available

FindMySnap, native app for Apple Vision Pro, dedicated to photo exploration

CYME pushes boundaries by bringing FindMySnap to Apple Vision Pro, setting a new standard for photo apps on visionOS.

With Apple Vision, we are experiencing another technological breakthrough. We are excited to have developed FindMySnap on Apple Vision Pro to offer a unique photo solution to Apple users.” — Matthieu Kopp, CTO of CYME

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYME is thrilled to announce the expansion of FindMySnap, a photo exploration app already available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, to the new Apple Vision Pro. Bringing FindMySnap to visionOS was a natural progression: the app reinvents how users interact with their photo collections, providing an immersive and enjoyable experience on Apple Vision Pro. This cutting-edge development positions CYME as a leader in creating photo applications for Apple Vision Pro.

Matthieu Kopp, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of CYME, stated, "CYME has consistently demonstrated its innovation expertise in the Mac ecosystem by developing several photo applications: Avalanche, Peakto, and FindMySnap. Some of our team members have even contributed to the development of the first iPhone applications. With Apple Vision, we are experiencing another technological breakthrough. We are excited to have developed FindMySnap on Apple Vision Pro to offer a unique and enjoyable photo solution to Apple users."

FindMySnap: Your Fun and Personal Image Search Engine

Integrated with the Apple Photos library, FindMySnap effortlessly retrieves any image based on textual descriptions using advanced image recognition. Say goodbye to endless scrolling through thousands of photos; FindMySnap serves as your personal search engine, offering superior performance compared to Apple Photos, while ensuring privacy by conducting image analysis locally.

Harnessing the Full Potential of Apple Vision Pro

FindMySnap takes full advantage of the immersive capabilities of Vision Pro, providing users with an unparalleled view of their photo collections. This immersive experience allows users to relive their memories in high definition and full immersion on Vision Pro.

Rediscover the Magic of Your Photo Collection

FindMySnap's "Surprise Me" button offers over 1000 playful themes to sort photos from. Users can rediscover their photos, reliving memories, revisiting successful shots, or identifying photos to delete at a glance. It's an opportunity to be pleasantly surprised by their own photo collection.

Optimize Your Apple Photos Library with FindMySnap

FindMySnap seamlessly integrates with Apple Photos, offering effortless photo management. While browsing their images, users can easily declutter their Apple photo library by removing unwanted photos to free up valuable storage space. Additionally, the application allows users to save their favorite photos and add them to albums or shared albums directly within Apple Photos via FindMySnap. This close connection between FindMySnap and Apple Photos ensures a smooth and enjoyable user experience.

Price and Availability

FindMySnap is available for free on the Apple App Store. The free version allows users to search and categorize a maximum of 5,000 photos and displays a maximum of 9 photos matching the search. Users can unlock the full potential of the application and apply it to their entire photo catalog with a subscription starting at $3.99/month or $19.99/year. An unlimited version is available for $69.99.

About CYME

Founded by serial entrepreneurs Claudia Zimmer, Matthieu Kopp and Thomas Ribreau, CYME's mission is to deploy innovative features that will both serve the photography community and help protect our planet. We promote digital sobriety by retaining only our best images.

About CYME’s products:

Avalanche: facilitates seamless photo transfers between different editing software without compromising applied edits.

Peakto serves as a universal cataloger, organizing all photos, regardless of their format or location.

The mobile app FindMySnap connects to Apple Photos, simplifying image retrieval and theme-based organization.