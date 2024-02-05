Greg Chappell of ThinkOn Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think On, Inc., today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has once again included Greg Chappell, Vice President of Global Sales and Partner Success, on their prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. The list recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.



Greg Chappell, a seasoned business technology specialist, has played a pivotal role in shaping the IT industry's transition from hardware to cloud services. As a proud member of the ThinkOn leadership team, Chappell has been instrumental in steering the company's journey from a small startup to a recognized brand with a workforce of over 230 Thinkers and counting. Despite its significant growth, ThinkOn maintains a people-centric approach, aligning seamlessly with Chappell's values. In his role as Vice President of Global Sales and Partner Success, Chappell spearheads a dedicated team, empowering global and regional partners to thrive with ThinkOn's innovative solutions and services.

"Celebrating Greg's recognition as a 2024 CRN® Channel Chief is a testament to his and ThinkOn's commitment to excellence. Greg's leadership has played a pivotal role in our evolution, contributing to the growth and success that has defined ThinkOn's journey,” says Craig McLellan, Founder and CEO at ThinkOn. “His expertise and dedication empower our global partners, making this achievement well-deserved. Together, we continue to innovate, ensuring that ThinkOn remains at the forefront of the IT industry."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Think On, Inc.

Think On, Inc. is a cloud service provider with a global data center footprint dedicated to solving complex data problems, from infrastructure to ransomware protection, with its portfolio of innovative solutions. ThinkOn’s channel-only distribution empowers value-add resellers and managed service providers to service the data needs of businesses in commercial enterprise and public sectors across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. ThinkOn builds its solutions on industry-leading technology platforms engineered to make your data more resilient, secure, workable, and searchable.

www.thinkon.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

