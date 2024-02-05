OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities launches call for nominations for 2024 Max van der Stoel Award

THE HAGUE, 2 February 2024 – OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov today launched a call for nominations for the 2024 Max van der Stoel Award. The award of 50,000 euros recognizes extraordinary and outstanding achievements in improving the position of national minorities in the OSCE participating States. The deadline for nominations is 31 March 2024.

Eligible candidates include international organizations, non-governmental organizations, research institutes, government bodies or individuals with a record of excellence in the field of improving the position and rights of national minorities in the OSCE area.

OSCE field operations and institutions, and delegations of the OSCE participating States may nominate candidates directly. Anyone else can propose an eligible candidate by contacting an OSCE institution, including the office of the HCNM, their local OSCE field operation or their delegation to the OSCE who will then decide whether to nominate the proposed candidate.

“I encourage everyone to propose suitable candidates by contacting my office, or an OSCE field operation or delegation,” said High Commissioner Abdrakhmanov. “OSCE entities can formally nominate candidates and I invite them to consider the proposals they receive and to submit their chosen candidates to my office by the 31 March deadline. I also urge them to proactively engage with civil society and encourage proposals for eligible candidates.”

OSCE field operations, institutions and delegations should send their nominations directly to the office of the High Commissioner on National Minorities via email (mvds@hcnm.org), through the online form (maxvanderstoelaward.com) or by mail/diplomatic post to:

OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities

Max van der Stoel Award

Prinsessegracht 22

2514 AP The Hague

The Netherlands

After receiving all nominations, a special jury composed of distinguished experts of international repute and chaired by the High Commissioner will choose the winner. The award will be presented to the winner at a ceremony in The Hague in the autumn of 2024.

Established in 2001 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, the award honours Max van der Stoel, a prominent Dutch statesperson who was the first OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities, and aims to draw attention to issues related to national minorities.

More information about the award is available in this factsheet.