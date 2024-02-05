Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev

TAJIKISTAN, February 5 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jeenbek Kulubaev, who visited our country on an official visit.

During the conversation, a set of issues of Tajikistan-Kyrgyz relations and prospects for its development were discussed.

In this context, our Head of State emphasized, among other things, the importance of more active development of political dialogue and strengthening the atmosphere of trust in the relations between the two countries, which are based on centuries-old values of friendship and traditions of good neighborliness.

Issues of implementation of the agreement of the heads of the two countries on the promotion of bilateral negotiations on the determination of the state border line of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and the recent results obtained in this direction were in the center of attention.

It was emphasized that over the past four months, the parties have agreed on the design and working documents of about 196 kilometers of the state border line, and have completed almost 90 percent of its transition to the current state.

The Leader of the Nation stressed the importance of continuing work on the comprehensive solution of issues related to the border.

The issues of joint use of water resources of transboundary rivers, expansion of commercial and economic relations, parliamentary and other areas of cooperation between the two countries were also discussed.

During the meeting, attention was also paid to certain topics of regional and international nature.