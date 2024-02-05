Forward look: 5 – 18 February 2024
Vetoing vetoes: EU integration in an uncertain world
On February 1, European leaders unanimously approved a €50 billion aid and recovery package for Ukraine, having pe...
www.pubaffairsbruxelles.eu
There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,289 in the last 365 days.
Vetoing vetoes: EU integration in an uncertain world
On February 1, European leaders unanimously approved a €50 billion aid and recovery package for Ukraine, having pe...
www.pubaffairsbruxelles.eu