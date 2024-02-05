Tickets Now Available for Long Beach Pride 2024 Festival: Parade to Be Free and Open to All

Long Beach Pride Logo

Experience the vibrancy of the first Pride of the season. Join us at the festival and parade to be part of the movement, the celebration, & the rhythm of hope.

LONG BEACH, CA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Beach Pride™ is excited to announce that tickets for the 41st annual Long Beach Pride Festival are now on sale. Set to illuminate the city with the vibrant hues of the LGBTQ+ community on May 18th and 19th, 2024, this hallmark event ushers in the first Pride celebration of the season.

The festival promises an unforgettable journey of unity, love, and music, while the parade, happening on May 19th, will be free for all to attend, embodying the spirit of inclusivity and open-hearted celebration.

Early Bird Special Offer: Attendees are invited to take advantage of an exclusive Early Bird ticket offer for the festival, with tickets available at just $20 for a limited time. This special pricing is an opportunity to experience the joy and community of Long Beach Pride at an unbeatable value.

Festival and Parade Dates:

• Long Beach Pride Festival (Ticketed): May 18th and May 19th, 2024

• Long Beach Pride Parade (Free): May 19th, 2024

This year, under the theme "The Rhythm of the Rainbow," Long Beach Pride celebrates the universal language of music—a force that transcends barriers and unites us in diversity and harmony. The festival will showcase a diverse lineup of artists, performers, and community activities, emphasizing the strength and vibrancy of the LGBTQ+ community. The parade, free for all, invites attendees to line the streets of Long Beach, witnessing the colorful display of pride, resilience, and unity.

Tickets Available Online: Secure your place at the heart of the festivities by purchasing your tickets today through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/41st-annual-long-beach-pride-festival-tickets-816143115027.

About Long Beach Pride™:

Long Beach Pride™ has been a beacon of hope and celebration for the LGBTQ+ community since 1984. As a non-profit organization, it is dedicated to promoting equality, diversity, and inclusivity through its annual Pride festival, parade, and teen pride events. Join us in May for an expression of love, a movement for rights, and a celebration of community.

