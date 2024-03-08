Black History Month and Health Equity January 19, 2024 | 3:08 PM EST Learn more about Black History Month and Health Equity

By Colleen Scott, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist

February is Black History Month, a time to celebrate the achievements of African Americans and honor the significant role and impact they have made throughout U.S. history.

In 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

Black History Month is a time to recognize both the well-known and the lesser known significant contributions of African Americans to society, including:

Ruby Bridges, whose attendance helped lead to the desegregation of schools.

The invention of the three-light traffic signal by Garrett Morgan in 1925.

Henrietta Lacks, whose cells (taken without her consent) were used to test the effects of radiation and poisons, playing a crucial role in the development of the polio vaccine.

All Americans have benefitted from these significant contributions. Unfortunately, Black Americans still experience disparities in income, education, health care and many other areas due to disparities that also call our attention during Black History Month.

Disparities

Resources