CTLT Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Catalent to Novo Holdings

MONSEY, N.Y., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the price of $63.50 per share in cash for which Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) (“Catalent”) has agreed to be sold to Novo Holdings.



Why is there an investigation?

On February 5, 2024, Catalent announced that it had agreed to be sold to Novo Holdings for $63.50 per share in cash.

“We are investigating whether the Catalent Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Catalent shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Catalent shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

Notably, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of the Novo Group companies (including Novo Nordisk), and Catalent is one of Novo Nordisk’s main manufacturing partners for its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy.

This fact is significant because, on August 28, 2023, Catalent entered into a cooperation agreement with activist investor Elliott Management to, among other things, add four new independent directors to the Catalent Board, including Steven Barg, global head of corporate engagement at Elliott.

Now, six months later, Catalent has agreed to sell itself to Novo Holdings. On SeekingAlpha, at least one Catalent shareholder claims there is a connection, writing that “Novo [is] getting this on the cheap, thanks Elliot! Another good deal for you at the expense of retail.”

