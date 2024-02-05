Coors Light® Releases Big Game Ad, Bringing Chill Across the Country in Canadian Debut

Watch as the Chill Train saves the day by delivering chill when a watch party gets heated

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The #1 light beer in Canada, Coors Light, is bringing its iconic beer train out of retirement to deliver ‘chill’ across the country for its first bespoke Big Game ad on Canadian television.



Catch the Coors Light Chill Train’s return here before the Big Game, created by Droga5, which will air during the first half of the game on CTV and TSN this Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Coming to you straight from the Rockies, the Coors Light Chill Train is known for spreading good vibes and chill wherever it goes - and this time it’s bringing some necessary chill to a watch party’s heated moment. Whipping across Canada at 1,500 km/h, the beloved beer train travels through mountains, the prairies and suburban neighbourhoods, leaving an icy path in its wake before it smashes into the host’s apartment to deliver chill, exiting to the iconic tune of “Love Train” by The O’Jays.

The journey there is half the fun; the Chill Train brings good vibes and (literal) chill to everyone it passes along the way, including:

Barreling through the prairies and icing over a rural gas station as a woman fixes her truck with her furry sidekick

Hurtling by a suburban neighbourhood as a man hangs his laundry out to dry, freezing everything in its path, even his most delicate items

Speeding through a wedding as the father of the bride sheds a single (frozen) tear

And spreading more chill to Canadians from coast to coast

“As we see a record-breaking number of Canadians engage with the Big Game year after year, we felt there was no better way to celebrate Coors Light’s success than by bringing the Chill Train to the Big Game,” said Leslie Malcolm, Vice President Marketing, Canada, Molson Coors Beverage Company. “Whether you’re a hardcore football fan or are just there for the entertainment of game day, fans everywhere can use a little more chill when the game gets heated, and the Coors Light Chill Train is here to save the day as the Chill Choice.”

While the Chill Train journeys to the Big Game in Las Vegas this weekend, it’s leaving its mark across Canada helping Canadians get game day ready. After passing through Vancouver, it’s making its way through Calgary and Toronto this week, leaving its chill tracks and a trail of precious cargo in the form of epic prizes for Canadians of legal drinking age on its path. Eligible Canadians in these cities who find its frozen wake can enter for a chance to win instant prizes onsite that are sure to deliver big game day chill for kick-off. Instant win prizes include Game Day Bundles featuring a 65” TV and $580 prepaid gift card, a Coors Light mini fridge, and limited edition Chill Train merch.

No sign of the Chill Train in your city? Not to worry! All fans across Canada over 21 years of age can enter for a chance to win the ultimate grand prize: a trip to the 2025 Big Game event*. Canadians can visit coorslight.ca/thechilltrain for more information and a chance to win.

*Must be 21+. No purchase necessary. Mathematical skill-testing question applies. For full contest details, visit coorslight.ca/thechilltrain .

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Trademark, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

For more information, contact:

Tiffany Luong

Molson Coors

tiffany.luong@molsoncoors.com

Olivia Lazazzera

Citizen Relations

olivia.lazazzera@citizenrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6285cf1d-77ae-4584-b7ed-38676c5247cf

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65073558-3496-4ea8-b26d-dbbcac9c6d5f