Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship returns to Calgary March 9, 2024

Tickets on sale now to attend an evening of world-class women’s MMA

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship (Pallas Athena or PAWFC) is thrilled to announce that competitive women’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) will return to Calgary on March 9, 2024, at the Nutrien Western Events Centre at Stampede Park. Tickets are now available for purchase to attend the adrenaline-pumping event that will feature unforgettable battles between world-class athletes.



Pallas Athena is the first-of-its-kind in Western Canada, hosting competitive sporting events that showcase the best professional all-women MMA fighters from Canada and around the world. This March, fighters from various ages, weight classes and skill levels will take to the ring in Calgary once again to battle for the championship.

“Pallas Athena has given female combat athletes a platform where they are not just a preliminary part of an event, but they are the event,” said Jennica Wheeler, COO, PAWFC. “As a lifelong combat sport fan, the expansion of MMA to include female athletes has given myself and other fans the chance to see a hugely expanded roster of high-level athletes to watch and I’m extremely proud to have a small part in bringing this event to Calgary and the world stage.”

Historically, female MMA athletes have had limited opportunities to compete in the sport at the highest level. Pallas Athena is committed to ensuring women can experience professional success in the sport. As women’s MMA returns to Calgary, Pallas Athena is excited to expand the fan-base and share the passion of the sport to build a brighter future that will ensure athletes can participate and evolve within the sport.

"In the world of MMA, female athletes have often been viewed as second tier. At Pallas Athena, we wanted to create a company that put women at the forefront and offer them a platform to elevate themselves and their careers within the industry," said Wheeler. "Pursuing a career in MMA can be challenging when athletes, particularly female athletes, have had to choose between following their passion and making a living.”

The 2023 Women’s MMA tournament in Calgary hosted more than 200 fans in person, with hundreds more joining the live stream. Tickets for the 2024 event are on sale now with general admission starting at $49 ($29 for children, and tables starting at $1000). As the 2024 event nears, more information will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information on this year’s event, or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.showpass.com/pallas-athena-iii/. The event will also be available to watch on pay-per-view at Millions.co.

For more information about Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship, please visit https://pawfc.com.

About Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship

Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship is the first professional all-women mixed martial arts corporation in Western Canada and is in line to become the #1 all-women MMA league in North America. Our fundamental core mission is to provide a platform for female athletes to experience professional success in the sport of MMA, while building a better industry for future athletes. Pallas Athena hosts competitive sporting events that showcase the best professional MMA fights from across Canada and the world.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sarah Ferguson

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

sferguson@brooklinepr.com