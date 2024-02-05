Inteleos and Credivera Partner to Revolutionize Global Healthcare Credentialing

Digital Identities and Verifiable Credentials To Increase Customer Data Security

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking partnership, Inteleos a non-profit global healthcare certification organization, is collaborating with Credivera to transform global healthcare credentialing through the addition of digital identities and verifiable credentials. This strategic initiative underscores Inteleos' unwavering commitment to excellence and equitable access to care by enhancing credential trust and value.



The program will address critical issues in the healthcare industry, including fraud prevention and the streamlining of credential verification processes.

The system is designed to hold Inteleos branded credentials and certifications, including the American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonography (ARDMS), the Alliance for Physician Certification, and Advancement (APCA) and the Point of Care Ultrasound Certification Academy (POCUS).

The digital wallet can hold a variety of other credentials, with a focus on Inteleos’ collaboration with continuing education (CE) providers. This collaboration aims to streamline the issuance of Continuing Medical Education (CME) credentials directly into users' wallets, improving the overall CME tracking experience.

"The future of identity and credentialing is digital and encrypted. Inteleos’ partnership with Credivera signals to the certification community that Inteleos is taking a bold step in this direction. We want to deliver our credentials at the highest level of trust possible today and protect our customers and patients worldwide," said Inteleos Chief Information Officer Juan Sanchez.

By introducing a secure and efficient system, Inteleos and Credivera seek to foster a transparent, accessible and fraud-resistant ecosystem that supports the verification needs of employers, continuing education providers, payors, regulators and patients. The approach promises to usher in a future where stakeholders worldwide enjoy enhanced trust, democratized credential verification and global standardization.

"We want to resolve several customer pain points and simplify the CME tracking process. Our customers benefit from the ability to present trusted, verified credentials from their phones or computers to anyone, anywhere in the world. We look forward to working with other communities to build a global digital identity and credential ecosystem," said Sanchez.

The rollout plan includes a three-year scaling strategy that begins with a first wave of testing among a small group of Inteleos customers with a goal to enroll all Inteleos customers by 2027 or sooner. Users' access to their wallets, where credentials will be stored, will be facilitated by Credivera, who will provide the necessary technology and infrastructure.

"We are excited to start this partnership with Inteleos," expressed Dan Giurescu, CEO of Credivera. "This groundbreaking initiative highlights our dedication to transforming healthcare workforce identity solutions, ensuring they are secure, confidential, and available for real-time verification. We anticipate that the trust added by this collaboration will affirm our shared vision, propelling the industry towards a digital future that is reliable and secure."

For more information about Inteleos’ and Credivera's groundbreaking initiative, visit the blog.

About Inteleos

Inteleos ™ is a non-profit certification organization that fuels the global health community to ensure equitable access to quality care. Inteleos is the governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® ( ARDMS ®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ ( APCA ™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy ™ which represent more than 139,000 certified medical professionals worldwide. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts of the organization.

About Credivera

‍Credivera is the world’s first secure, open exchange for verifiable credentials. A leader in workforce management and digital identity, Credivera gives employees, employers, and organizations that issue credentials increased productivity and control of how important credentials are stored and shared. The Credivera Exchange optimizes personal privacy and trust, with up-to-date verifiable credentials secured in a digital wallet, resulting in reduced risk for all. Founded in 2018, with locations in Toronto, Gatineau, and Calgary, Credivera supports regulated industries and global technology firms. Get more out of what you know at credivera.com.

Contact: Stacia Momburg stacia.momburg@inteleos.org