2X Announces Appointment of Jennifer Ross as Executive Director and Fractional CMO in the B2B Marketing Strategy & Consulting Practice

Leading Authority in Marketing Organizational Transformation Tasked with Advising Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) on How to Solve the Marketing Resource Paradox

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X , the world’s largest B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm, today announces the appointment of Jennifer Ross as Executive Director and Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) in its Strategy and Consulting practice. Ross, an accomplished B2B CMO and Executive Advisor, brings over three decades of marketing organization design and transformation expertise.



Renowned for her trailblazing strategies and commitment to excellence, Ross has established herself as a thought leader in B2B marketing. She has written extensively on organizational design, offering insights and guidance to businesses navigating the complexities of the ever-evolving B2B landscape. Her ability to provide actionable intelligence and transformative frameworks to global CMOs solidified during her 10-year tenure at Forrester (formerly SiriusDecisions), where she led the B2B CMO Service as a Research Director and CMO Advisor.

In her new role at 2X, Ross aims to revolutionize B2B marketing by advising CMOs on transformative approaches to organizational design. Ross will leverage her extensive experience to identify and implement crucial capabilities, competencies, and operating models to drive accelerated growth for 2X and its clients.

Before joining 2X, Ross served as the CMO at Intentsify, a hyper-growth B2B intent data provider, where her strategic contributions played a pivotal role in establishing the company as a leader in the competitive space. Throughout her illustrious career, she has held key marketing leadership roles at established companies and startups, including JD Edwards, CosmoCom, IBM, Alteryx Telelogic, and Bombardier Aerospace. Her adaptability, strategic acumen, and success in diverse organizational settings underscore her rich tapestry of experiences.

"I am thrilled to join the remarkable team at 2X as the new Executive Director and Fractional CMO in the Consulting and Strategy practice. This opportunity is more than a career move; it's a perfect alignment of passion and purpose,” said Ross. “At 2X, I find a team that shares my enthusiasm for reshaping B2B marketing organizations, fostering high-performing teams, and crafting innovative operating models. Together, we embark on a journey to reimagine marketing in the era of technological advances. 2X's commitment to providing MaaS, coupled with my dedication to helping organizations structure their teams, creates a synergy beyond professional collaboration—a shared vision for the future of marketing. I am excited to contribute to the evolution of marketing models and drive transformative change in our industry."

“As CMOs face mounting pressure to provide more impact with fewer resources, organizational transformation has become an imperative. As the preeminent authority on marketing organizational transformation globally, with decades of expertise advising on organizational design and an extensive portfolio dedicated to the subject, Jennifer will be able to provide industry-leading thinking to help marketing leaders navigate through this change,” said Domenic Colasante, CEO of 2X. “I firmly believe that Jennifer's vast knowledge and experience will be instrumental in propelling our company to new heights as she spearheads our initiative to redefine the landscape of B2B marketing and empower CMOs to solve the Marketing Resource Paradox.”

About 2X

2X is a leading B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm that helps marketing leaders within any industry—with a particular specialty in large technology firms—achieve greater marketing impact while lowering costs. 2X provides global marketing teams that deliver high-quality demand generation, data management, and sales acceleration programs. 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Bombora, Drift, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms.

With nearly 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firm Recognize Partners. 2X has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or our LinkedIn .