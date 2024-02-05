Vivek Khemani of Nile Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

AI networking innovator Nile’s channel program leader honored for innovative work in building a global channel program for enterprise network partners

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nile, the leader in next-generation enterprise networks, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Vivek Khemani, Nile’s vice president, Worldwide Channels, to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

“I’m grateful to be included in this amazing list of channel leaders,” said Vivek Khemani, vice president, Worldwide Channels at Nile. “My inclusion is as much a testament to the talent of our team here at Nile, as well as continued momentum we’re seeing for AI-powered networking among our partners and their enterprise customers.”

With nearly 20 years of IT channel experience, Vivek has held a variety of roles across the channel ecosystems, including technology distributors, FORTUNE 500 companies, and some of the industry’s hottest start-ups. His channel journey began at Ingram Micro, a global technology distributor, where he developed an in-depth understanding of the IT channel ecosystem. He later transitioned to industry giants such as Aruba Networks and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), where he orchestrated and propelled crucial functions, taking a leadership role in some areas and making substantial contributions in others.

Vivek’s impact extends across marketing, enablement, partner programs, sales operations, and several go-to-market initiatives. Vivek consistently excels in building functional organizations from the ground up and formulating strategies by leveraging innovative approaches to build long-term relationships and optimize channel efficiency and profitability. His wealth of channel management and strategy expertise has consistently yielded results in partner engagement, sales expansion, and revenue growth.

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About the Nile Access Service

The Nile Access Service is powered by a new approach to enterprise AI networking that is within reach for all businesses, whether they have five people or 50,000. This visionary model combines cloud native software delivery, AI and automation, zero trust networking security, and custom-built wired, wireless, and sensor network infrastructure in an “as-a-Service” offering. Unlike legacy, product-centric Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings, the Nile Access Service was built from the ground up with powerful AI applications to automate and orchestrate traditionally manual network operations. It offers a standardized system design, a single data store, and an integrated software stack to deliver guaranteed performance, coverage, capacity, and availability for wired and wireless LAN connectivity. With per-user and per-square-foot consumption options available, all service capabilities are provided with all hardware and software components included, zero upfront expense, and 24/7 support.

To learn more about the Nile Access Service, visit https://nilesecure.com/enterprise-network/

About Nile:

Nile is disrupting the enterprise network market by modernizing IT operations with a new service-centric, AI networking architecture built from the ground up to be delivered entirely as a service. Designed to provide a high-performance experience that’s more reliable and secure, Nile enables organizations to recover critical IT resources while users receive guaranteed connectivity. Nile is not just delivering a network as a service, but a network that is truly at your service. For more information, visit nilesecure.com.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts:

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com

Nichols Communications for Nile:

Jay Nichols

+1 408-772-1551

jaynichols-ext@nilesecure.com