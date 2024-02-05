Macao Polytechnic University General Education Scheme aims to broaden the knowledge horizons of young people

MACAU, February 5 - To align with the policy directions of the Macao SAR Government and broaden the horizons of university students and young people, Macao Polytechnic University continues to offer lifelong learning and continuing education opportunities to students and the public through the “2024 General Education (GE) Scheme”. The scheme includes various content, such as Chinese and Macao history and culture, constitutional and basic law, language learning, knowledge for academic disciplines, and social and economic development issues. It integrates interdisciplinary knowledge and expands the scope of knowledge. Both internal and external participants have actively participated and benefited immensely from the GE Scheme.

The Student Affairs Office, the organiser of the “2024 General Education (GE) Scheme” at Macao Polytechnic University, stated that through the program, they aim to enhance the learning experiences of university students and young people by offering a diverse range of lectures and workshops. They are committed to advancing and developing general education initiatives to align with social development and learning needs in the society. The scheme focuses on cultivating students' general knowledge and innovative capabilities, emphasising cross-cultural communication, and broadening students’ international perspectives.

Mr. Ao, a student from the Master's degree program in Public Administration participated in the seminar “Governance System of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin”. Through the seminar, the student gained a deeper understanding of the “Four-Sharing” system of “Mutual Discussion, Joint Construction, Joint Administration and Shared Benefits” proposed in the “Master Plan of the Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin” under the coordinated leadership of the central government. The student acquired knowledge about the development opportunities presented by the plan and enhanced skills through case study analysis, providing valuable resources and positive influence to the student's career planning.

The academic and research units offering education activities under the GE Scheme include the Faculty of Languages and Translation; Cultural and Creative Industries Teaching and Research Centre; Centre of Sino-Western Cultural Studies; Social, Economic and Public Policy Research Centre; “One Country Two Systems” Research Centre; Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies; Centre for Portuguese Studies; and MPU-Bell Centre of English.