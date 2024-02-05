Flammable Liquids Burn; OSFM Focuses on Safety and Prevention

ILLINOIS, February 5 - Children under five were 2 times as likely to be seen for burn injuries.





Springfield, Ill- The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) wants to raise awareness about the importance of safety around flammable liquids as burn injuries can create life altering impacts. National Burn Awareness Week is February 4-10 with this year's theme of "Flammable Liquids Burn." National Burn Awareness Week is a window of opportunity for organizations to mobilize burn, fire, and life safety educators to unite in sharing a common burn awareness and prevention message in communities.





According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 276,086 people received medical care for treatment of unintentional burn injuries in 2020, with 3,028 deaths from fire and smoke inhalation. Of 87 hospitals reporting to the American Burn Association registry 91,875 people were treated in hospitals for burn-related injuries with 32% of those being for scalds. Children under five were 2 times as likely to be seen for burn injuries at a hospital emergency department. Young adults from 20 to 29 had 1.4 times the risk, and those in the 30-39 age group had 1.3 times the risk of the general population. Today, 96.8% of those who suffer burn injuries will survive.





According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), approximately every 60 seconds someone in the U.S. sustains a burn injury serious enough to require treatment. A scald injury can happen at any age. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities are especially at risk. Hot liquids from bath water, hot coffee, and even microwaved soup can cause devastating injuries. Scald burns are the second leading cause of all burn injuries.





"The lasting physical and mental scars from a burn injury on a survivor can be life changing and not only impact them with physical limitations, but mental limitations that can cause people to isolate themselves," said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera. "Taking a few extra steps to help prevent these injuries is important, but accidents do happen from time to time. There are great programs available in Illinois through our partners at the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance that allow kids and adults alike to meet with their peers and help to break down the mental and physical barriers burn injuries have caused them."





"Our summer camp and other programs support children and adults affected by burn-related injuries, bringing much needed strength and happiness to survivors and their families," said Philip Zaleski, Executive Director of Illinois Fire Safety Alliance. "I Am Me denotes that no matter what scars are visible on the outside of their bodies, these survivors are still who they are on the inside."



