Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Set to Surpass $2.01 Billion by 2026, Reveals Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in geriatric population, rise in the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, and surge in the number of pipeline drugs have boosted the growth of the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market

In a world where gastrointestinal disorders affect millions, the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) treatment market stands as a beacon of hope. Allied Market Research's recent report sheds light on the dynamics shaping this crucial sector. From market size projections to key drivers and regional insights, the report provides a comprehensive view of the industry's landscape.

Market Growth Catalysts:

The surge in the global geriatric population and the corresponding increase in gastrointestinal disorders form the cornerstone of the market's growth trajectory. Furthermore, the burgeoning pipeline of novel drugs underscores the industry's potential. Despite challenges in under-developed regions, untapped opportunities in emerging economies promise a bright future for stakeholders.

Dominance of Rifaximin:

Among treatment options, Rifaximin emerges as a frontrunner, particularly in addressing IBS with Diarrhea (IBS-D) linked to Escherichia coli (E. coli) infections. Its dominance is projected to continue, driven by growing demand in both adult and pediatric populations. However, the report also delves into the potential of other key products such as Eluxadoline, Lubiprostone, and Linaclotide.

The Rise of Online Pharmacies:

In the realm of distribution channels, online pharmacies steal the spotlight with a projected CAGR of 9.9%. Factors such as convenience, heightened awareness, and the digital revolution contribute to this upward trajectory. Nonetheless, traditional drug stores and retail pharmacies maintain a stronghold, leveraging their widespread presence and accessibility.

Regional Dynamics:

North America commands the largest share, fueled by a surge in gastrointestinal ailments and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region emerges as a hotbed of growth, buoyed by healthcare advancements, robust R&D, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Key Players Driving Innovation:

Innovation and market leadership go hand in hand, with key players like Abbott Laboratories, Allergan plc, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc spearheading advancements. Their relentless pursuit of excellence underscores the industry's commitment to improving patient outcomes worldwide.

