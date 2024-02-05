Bioink Market Size to Reach US$ 1.03 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rising Need for Organ Replacement and Tissue Transplantation Driving Sales of Bioinks

Rockville, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, through its newly published analysis, reveals that the global bioink market is pegged at US$ 185.6 million in 2024. Worldwide demand for bioinks is predicted to increase at a stellar CAGR of 18.8% and reach a market value of US$ 1.03 billion by the end of 2034.



In recent years, there has been a steady increase in the need for organ replacement and tissue regeneration. Advancements in these technologies are predicted to result in the regeneration of damaged tissues into functional tissue or organs with 3D bioprinting. Bioinks are used as one of the prominent components in 3D bioprinting to develop organ structures. Several companies are developing bioink products, which are ideal solutions for 3D bioprinting of organs and tissues.

Noteworthy growth in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine is predicted to lead to the development of artificial tissue models to revolutionize the future of medicine. These advanced strategies are predicted to result in the creation and assembly of extracellular matrix and cells. Further, bioprinting is forecasted to emerge as a pivotal 3D biomanufacturing technology, which allows precise control of cells.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1.03 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 18.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 108 Tables No. of Figures 241 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global bioink market is estimated at US$ 185.6 million in 2024.

Worldwide demand for bioink is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 1.03 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is projected to advance at a prolific CAGR of 18.8% from 2024 to 2034.

North America is forecasted to account for 56.9% share of global market revenue by 2034.

Sales of bioinks in China are predicted to rise at 20% CAGR and reach US$ 26.3 million by the end of 2034.

Natural bioinks are projected to account for 71.6% of global market share by 2034.

“Growing demand for tissue transplantation and rising investments in bioink R&D activities are forecasted to generate revenue streams for players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Players

Merck KGaA,

CELLINK,

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.,

Humabiologics,

Allevi, Inc.,

Black Drop Biodrucker Gmb,

Foldink,

UPM Biomedicals,

Axolotl Biosciences,

Manchester BIOGEL,

TheWell Bioscience Inc.,

3DPL.

Higher Flexibility of Extrusion-based Bioprinting

Extrusion-based bioprinting is utilized in the production of objects as per CAD (computer-aided design) data through layering. The increased popularity of extrusion-based bioprinting is due to its higher flexibility in producing various biological products such as organ modules, tissues, microfluidic devices, cells, and tissue constructs. This growing adoption of the technique in different fields like clinics, pharmaceuticals, and research is creating opportunities for various players.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bioink market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on material (agarose, alginate, chitosan, collagen, fibrinogen, gelatin, hyaluronic acid, graphene, hydroxyapatite, cell- & tissue-derived ECM, poly (ethylene glycol) diacrylate (PEGDA)), source (natural, synthetic), printing modality (extrusion-based bioprinting, inkjet-based bioprinting, laser-based bioprinting), application (tissue engineering & regenerative medicines, tissue transplantation, and pharmaceuticals & high-throughput screening), organ (human ears, kidneys, liver, heart, skin, cartilages, bones, stem cells, blood vessels, cancer research, lungs, muscles), and end user (medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, research & academic institutions, contract research organizations), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

