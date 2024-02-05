Phoenix-Based Marketing and Communications Agency Highnoon Rebrands as Agital

Highnoon’s suite of services and proprietary analytics platform are now integrated into Agital’s portfolio

PHOENIX, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agital , the national marketing agency challenging the status quo to deliver measurable business results to business leaders, announced today the rebrand of Highnoon . A Phoenix-based integrated marketing, brand, and communications agency, Highnoon has officially integrated its services, team members, and data platform into Agital, with Highnoon Co-Founder and President Scott Kaufmann now a Division President on Agital’s executive leadership team.

Kaufmann along with partners Ken Bonham and Joe Pizzimenti launched Highnoon in 2020 and quickly established itself as a leading full-service agency in Arizona, serving both local and national clients with its data-driven strategies and process-based execution to address the ever-evolving marketing needs of its clients. In addition to its diverse team of professionals, Highnoon also brings its proprietary analytics platform, Monocle, which will be rebranded as Visualize, to become part of Agital’s Impact technology platform. Visualize allows marketers to generate visually compelling, ready-for-distribution analytics dashboards and reports to measure real-time results, allowing for optimization of strategies while streamlining the reporting process.

Modern agencies are tasked with bringing technology, data, and marketing strategies together for comprehensive service delivery under one umbrella. With the addition of Highnoon, Agital has expanded its capabilities in lead generation, brand strategy, content, public relations, design and creative, and customer engagement.

"The rebrand of Highnoon represents a critical step in our journey toward building a powerhouse digital marketing agency," said Jeff Reynolds, CEO at Agital. "We are proud to continue to expand Agital’s executive leadership team with like-minded industry leaders who support our vision for growth. As Agital evolves and expands through new acquisitions, continued updates to our service offerings will provide our customers with additional marketing channels within one holistic database while informing our customer's strategies with more agile and efficient insights.”

As part of the rebrand, Highnoon Co-Founder and President Scott Kaufmann has been appointed Agital's newest Division President. With over two decades of experience in digital marketing and advertising, Kaufmann is well-suited to join forces with the rest of the Agital leadership team, supporting the company's vision for delivering scalable business growth through integrated marketing strategies spanning on- and offline channels informed by data, as well as quantitative and qualitative research. Under Scott’s leadership, Highnoon has served clients such as Avnet, Taylor Morrison, Circle K, Purdue University, Cisco, and hundreds more.

"On the fourth anniversary of Highnoon's founding, we felt it a perfect time to sunset our previous brand to bring our strategic, results-focused approach to the Agital family," said Scott Kaufmann, Agital’s newest division president. "Extending our unique offerings of lead generation, brand strategy, content creation, customer engagement, and analytics to Agital's existing client base builds further on Agital's broad-spectrum approach to integrated marketing, delivering measurable performance."

On the heels of recent acquisitions, including web experience design and digital platform development company WDG and updates to Agital’s technology platform, Agital Impact, the company continues to strengthen its footprint in the marketing services industry. For more information, please visit agital.com .

About Agital

Agital unites agile strategies and innovative technology to deliver marketing services that create measurable impact for its clients, partners, employees, and the industry. With a national presence and offices in Boston, Washington DC, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, and St. Louis, our insights-driven approach to strategy is redefining how marketing services are delivered and aligned with clients’ core business objectives. Agital’s full suite of marketing services encompasses holistic and channel-specific offerings designed to advance client performance. From paid and organic search, social media, email, marketplaces, and programmatic to PR, creative, and web development, we have the expertise and integrated approach to achieve client goals. For more information, visit agital.com.

Neil Davies

neil@broadsheetcomms.com