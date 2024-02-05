Decatur Children’s Book Festival announces keynote speaker, Kate DiCamillo

Renowned best-selling author headlines annual book celebration

DECATUR, Ga., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Decatur Children’s Book Festival, presented by Little Shop of Stories, will welcome Kate DiCamillo as keynote speaker for its inaugural event taking place at 5 p.m. Friday, May 3 at First Baptist Church of Decatur. The remainder of the Festival takes place May 4-5 at the Decatur Recreation Center and the Sycamore Building.



With more than 25 novels published, stories translated into 41 languages, and 44 million books in print worldwide, DiCamillo is a renowned best-selling children’s fiction author. Her accolades include the Newbery Medal, the Newbery Honor, the Boston Globe-Horn Book Award, and the Theodor Geisel Award. Additionally, DiCamillo is a National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature Emerita, appointed by the Library of Congress.

“We are honored to have Kate join us at the launch of the Decatur Children’s Book Festival,” said Diane Capriola, co-owner of Little Shop of stories. “Her captivating work has left a lasting impact on many in our community. We are excited to celebrate literature that inspires young readers to embrace a lifelong love of books.”

The Festival will be held alongside the Decatur Arts Festival and in partnership with the City of Decatur, Decatur Arts Alliance, Decatur Tourism Bureau, Decatur Downtown Development Authority, the DeKalb County Public Library, the DeKalb Library Foundation, the Georgia Center for the Book, and Lenz.

Since opening in 2005, Little Shop of Stories has become a nationally recognized and award-winning children’s bookstore. In addition to hosting top authors and illustrators throughout its history, Little Shop of Stories helped grow both children's and teen programming for the Decatur Book Festival since its inception.

For more information, visit DecaturChildrensBookFest.org or contact Diane Capriola at diane@littleshopofstories.com .

Decatur Children’s Book Festival Keynote Event

Date: Friday, May 3

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur, Georgia

