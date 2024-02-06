StarZero Release New Track And Video For You, Produced By Cameron Webb (Motorhead, Limp Bizkit, Godsmack)

StarZero Group Image StarZero - You Cover Art StarZero - Everlasting Love Coverart

Former The Fly's Vocalist Joshua Paskowitz Introduces His New Band StarZero. You The Third Release From The New Supergroup. StarZero Is On All Music Platforms.

I am hoping that my new venture StarZero will become just as popular as The Fly's” — Joshua Paskowitz

SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StarZero is a new supergroup made up of Joshua Paskowitz (The Flys) - Vocals, James O'Brien - L. Guitar, Billy Murphy - R. Guitar, Poppy Poppenhagen - Bass, and Bernie Sanchez - Drums. The group utilizes smoking guitar riffs, thunderous bass, and hard hitting percussions, along with the amazing Chris Cornellish vocals of Joshua Paskowitz. You being the third release in the groups discography, is an audio journey through space, longing, desire, and heartache. StarZero's next release Everlasting Love both audio and video is slated for release worldwide March 1, 2024.

The band is ready to re-enter the studio with Cameron Webb in late March thru early April, to work on ten new tracks. Cameron Webb is known to be a genius at what he does and the band is energized with the thought of this new adventure. James O'Brien added "I am ready to rock and the anticipation to create new material fuels my fire".

Joshua Paskowitz as a member of The Fly's established tens of millions of album sales and streams, Joshua stated "I am hoping that my new venture StarZero will become just as popular as The Fly's". The bands manager TC Page said "he wants everyone to know there is a new star shining bright in the rock world StarZero, everyone that hears this band is hooked".

TC Page

Fever international Music Group

management@fvr.international

StarZero - You - An audio journey through space, longing, desire, and heartache!