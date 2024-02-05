Shuck & Stout During the Month of FeBREWary

February 5, 2024

For the love of oysters and farm brews, check out this perfect pair

ANNAPOLIS, MD (February 5, 2024) – February 1st marks the start of Maryland Beer Month and Maryland’s Best is celebrating the well-loved annual tradition by encouraging individuals, restaurants, and tasting rooms to pairing favorite brews with Maryland oysters.

“It is critical to support all sides of agriculture in Maryland, from watermen to aquaculture sites to value-added agriculture such as farm breweries,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “FeBREWary is the perfect time to highlight farm breweries, along with delicious Maryland oysters that are grown and harvested in this great state.”

In addition to appeasing the palate, oysters and beer have played a significant role in Maryland’s agricultural heritage. For more than 100 years, Chesapeake Bay watermen have made their living harvesting oysters for resale to restaurants and seafood wholesale companies. Oysters purify the Chesapeake Bay as they filter the water for their food—an adult oyster can filter as much as 50 gallons of water a day. The first brewing company in Maryland opened in Annapolis in 1703. The best way to continue to support these products is to get out there and enjoy them.

Pairings will be available beginning February 1. Secretary Atticks will officially kick off the month-long event on Wednesday, February 7 at Boatyard Bar & Grill at Severn Ave. & Fourth St. in Annapolis, where he will highlight the importance of supporting local agricultural products.

With more than 30 farm breweries and plenty of varieties of oysters, there is a plethora of delicious combinations to try. To find information about participating locations and promotions for the month, visit marylandsbest.maryland.gov.

For questions or more information, please contact Kristin Hanna at kristin.hanna@maryland.gov.

# # #

