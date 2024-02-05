DHEC Offers Free HIV/STD Testing on Feb. 6 for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering free testing for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) at several public health departments on Tuesday, Feb. 6. DHEC encourages South Carolinians of all races and ethnicities to take advantage of this free testing to know their health status when it comes to HIV and STDs.

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (observed Feb. 7) is an annual observance that highlights the progress in HIV prevention and care among African Americans, who are affected by the virus more than other races. It also serves as a reminder to those living with HIV to start, continue, stay in or return to treatment.

"Among those for whom we have data on their race, African Americans account for 67 percent of the total number of people living with diagnosed HIV in South Carolina, though they represent only 26 percent of the state's total population,” said Ali Mansaray, director for the division of STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis. “Additionally, among people newly diagnosed with HIV, excluding those with an unknown or other race, 59 percent are African Americans, which is another grave disproportionate burden. It is important to promote testing and prevention messages to reach those who have not yet been tested and don't know their HIV status.”

DHEC continues to promote the goal of “Ending the Epidemics” in South Carolina. This initiative focuses on reducing the number of new HIV, STD and hepatitis C infections; linking people with these health conditions to care; increasing viral suppression for those living with HIV/AIDS; and reemphasizing prevention.

As the fight to end HIV continues, it is important that everyone – individuals, families, agencies and communities – work together to make the greatest impact to reduce stigma, promote testing and take other actions that support the effort.

To schedule an appointment for free HIV/STD testing on Feb. 6, call 1-855-4-SCDHEC (1-855-472-3432) or visit DHEC's service locator at www.scdhec.gov/HIVLocator. Those who are tested will be screened for chlamydia, gonorrhea, hepatitis C, HIV, syphilis and trichomoniasis.

While Feb. 6 is an opportunity for free testing, DHEC encourages people who may be at risk of exposure to HIV and other STDs to routinely get tested so they can benefit from readily available prevention and treatment for these infections. DHEC health departments offer this routine testing daily. To make an appointment, call 1-855-472-3432 or schedule online using Web Chat.

