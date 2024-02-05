Nurse Scientist Mary McCarthy to be Featured on Close Up Radio

STEILACOOM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “When it comes to careers, you find a path that works for you and then you develop it into an area of expertise or focus that you want,” observes our guest. This is the incredible story of Mary McCarthy.

Mary McCarthy is a nurse scientist. In that role, she supports research activities throughout the military hospital where she works. She develops her own research protocols as a staff scientist. Most amazing is that she works in this hospital as a civilian, as opposed to being on active duty.

“What I do is a broad definition of research,” explains Mary. “I mostly do health promotion research. It involves interacting with research participants who might be hospital workers. They also might be service members of all branches. It involves one-on-one interaction. There are specimens collected where we will do lab-based analyses on them. It is also human-based interaction that might be education and teaching study participants.”

“I have been working at this military hospital for over twenty years,” adds Mary. “For me, it was giving back to the community – more specifically the service members defending our country. Educating them about health and wellness behaviors. This also includes the hospital staff. It’s all about shifting the focus back to the individual and helping them be the best they can be.”

“I have loved nursing from day one,” recalls Mary. “I originally started out by volunteering as a candy striper. I became fascinated with the hospital environment. Years later, I received my undergraduate degree as a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at D'Youville College – currently D'Youville University in Buffalo, NY. It was, and still is, regarded as a prominent nursing school. My master’s degree and PhD were both obtained in at the School of Nursing at the University of Washington in Seattle. More specifically, my master’s degree was in physiological nursing, while my PhD was in nursing science.”

Mary also clarifies that while she has a doctorate in nursing, she is NOT a medical doctor. To further elaborate, while she DOES NOT use the Doctor title in her workplace, she DOES use it in the academic setting.

“I have been conducting experimental and observational research studies along with a team of other health professionals for many years,” notes Mary. “Mostly, I have a strong interest in nutrition. I look at the elements of nutrition that impact the health and wellness of the individual. For several years, I have been focusing on nutrients – vitamins and minerals. For the past few years, I have taken it a step further where I am looking at precision nutrition, which is a more personalized approach to nutrition that incorporates genetics, lifestyle, and the environment. These efforts are designed to support personal and operational readiness of service members by optimizing performance and minimizing risk for injury and illness.”

In the near future, she will be continuing her research in diet and genomics by studying the effects of vitamins D3 and K2 on the gut microbiome. The gut microbiome is the vast microbial community that exists in our gut and reacts differently to dietary components in every individual. “So much of our happiness and resilience is how healthy our gut is,” explains Mary.

“The top four chronic diseases that impact the lives of millions of Americans are diet related,” adds Mary. “We need to get at healthy nutrition and a healthy lifestyle to ensure that our longevity is accompanied by quality of life.”

“It’s all about teamwork,” concludes Mary. “Each study leaves you with new questions for a new study.”

