Stifel Named US Mid-Market Equity House of the Year by International Financing Review

Stifel and Subsidiary KBW Recognized for ‘Reopening the IPO Market and Taking More Companies Public Than its Competitors'

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced it has been named 2023 US Mid-Market Equity House of the Year by International Financing Review (IFR), recognizing outstanding capital markets achievement.



In announcing the award, IFR noted that Stifel was a bookrunner on nine of 32 US-listed initial public offerings (IPOs), more than any of its middle-market peers. IFR also recognized that Stifel, combined with its wholly owned financial services-focused specialist KBW, “was present on significant transactions, particularly within sectors such as consumer, natural resources and specialty finance that are a hallmark of mid-market banking.”

KBW reopened the stalled IPO market in January 2023, with the successful IPO of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group that eventually led to additional follow-on transactions in June and November. Stifel served as bookrunner on several high-profile transactions across multiple sectors, including the IPOs of Mach Natural Resources, Neumora Therapeutics and Cava Group.

“The market is unbelievably competitive for the dollars that are out there,” said Seth Rubin, Head of US Equity Capital Markets at Stifel. “We feel good about things we have done that put us in a position to win business and support clients throughout their lifecycle.”

“Investors have been incredibly discerning when it comes to new issues,” added Victor Sack, Head of US Equity Capital Markets at KBW. “We have proven that deals can work if they are priced right, timed well and supported in the aftermarket.”

IFR is a leading source of equity capital markets, fixed income, and investment banking news, analysis and commentary. Awards are based on a number of criteria, including how an institution has progressed, what strategic goals have been met, how it has adapted to market trends, along with the diversity and complexity of its deal roster. Stifel was previously named U.S. Mid-Market Equity House of the Year in 2021.

Read IFR’s full write up of Stifel here.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

KBW Company Information

KBW LLC, a Stifel Company, operates in the U.S. and Europe through its broker dealer subsidiaries, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (“SNEL”), also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe (“KBW Europe”). Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking, FinTech and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry-leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

