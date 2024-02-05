Laser Welding Machine Global Market Report 2024 to 2034: Projected to Reach US$ 5,070.6 Million by 2034, | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing Demand for Precision in Electronics and Medical Device Manufacturing to Propel Sales of Laser Welding Equipment. Europe was the largest region in the laser welding machine market in 2023.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global laser welding equipment market value is forecast to increase from US$ 2,899.1 million in 2024 to US$ 5,070.6 million by 2034. Over the assessment period, demand for laser welding equipment is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The automotive and construction industries are contributing to the growth of the market. The use of laser welding in automotive manufacturing has increased intensely over recent years, covering engine parts, transmission parts, alternators, solenoids, fuel injectors, fuel filters, etc. The construction industry's growing demand for fabricated steel structures, adoption of advanced construction techniques, and focus on sustainability and energy efficiency are driving the demand for laser welding equipment.

Gain Valuable Insights from Industry Experts to Shape Your Growth Strategies. Access our Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-850

The laser welding equipment market is experiencing a notable upswing, propelled by the rapid expansion of the automobile and construction industries. As these sectors undergo substantial growth, the demand for advanced manufacturing technologies intensifies, making laser welding equipment a key driver in meeting evolving industry needs. Moreover, the market has experienced a notable trend in the increased adoption of fiber laser technology. Fiber lasers, renowned for their exceptional efficiency and reliability, have emerged as a preferred choice in the manufacturing landscape.

The expanding applications of laser welding equipment in emerging industries represent a significant opportunity for market growth. The advent of new sectors, including electric vehicle manufacturing, renewable energy, and electronics, opens doors for the versatile utilization of laser welding technology. These industries, characterized by their demand for cutting-edge welding solutions, present an ideal landscape for the advanced capabilities of laser welding equipment.

“In the realm of electric vehicle manufacturing, where lightweight materials and intricate designs are paramount, laser welding excels. The precision and efficiency of laser welding play a pivotal role in joining components with intricate geometries, contributing to the fabrication of electric vehicles that prioritize both performance and energy efficiency. The market's course is projected to be shaped by a rising inclination toward advanced, connected technologies, the adoption of cloud-based solutions, and a growing commitment to sustainability practices,” opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global market for laser welding equipment is projected to thrive at 5.7% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. By fiber laser, the technology segment is expected to have a total valuation of US$ 2,091.2 million by 2034.

by 2034. By end use, the automotive segment is set to hold a market share of 31.7% in 2024.

in 2024. East Asia is expected to account for a significant share of about 31.8% by 2034.

by 2034. The market size in the United States is anticipated to reach US$ 516.6 million by 2034.

by 2034. China is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 514.9 million by 2034.

by 2034. Demand for laser welding equipment in India is predicted to rise at 6.4% CAGR through 2034.



Enhance Your Business Now! Acquire Vital Market Insights - Access the Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/850

Competitive Landscape

Key players are investing in the expansion of domestic production and technology areas of laser welding equipment to provide cost-efficient solutions to consumers. They are also investing in developing new products and further innovation on the existing ones to meet end-user demand.

In October 2022, Coherent Corp., a key provider of laser processing services, launched its next-generation flat sheet cutting laser head with significant power ratings that reach up to 30 kW.

In November 2021, TRUMPF launched an inventive product called TruLaser Weld 1000. It helps small-sized companies shift to automated laser welding, which is appropriate for electrical cabinets, covers, and welding sheet metal boxes.

Top 10 Key Players in the Laser Welding Equipment Market

IPG Photonics Corp.

TRUMPF Group

AMADA Co. Ltd.

EMAG Group

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Coherent Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Huagong Tech Co. Ltd.

United Winners Laser Co., Ltd.

HSG Laser

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-850

Laser Welding Equipment Market Segmentation

By Technology:

Solid State Laser

Gas Laser

Fiber Laser

Diode Laser

By Operation:

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic



By Function:

Spot and Seam Welding

Deposition Welding

Profile Welding

Scanner Welding

Hybrid Welding

Other Functions

By End Use:

Automotive

Electronics

Healthcare

Construction

Oil and Gas

Industrial Fabrication and Engineering

Jewelry Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

The Middle East and Africa



Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape

The global marine hatch covers market is projected to record a robust CAGR of 7.6% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 327.7 million by the end of 2033.

The India electrical testing services market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 308.4 million by 2033. with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The global industrial weighing equipment market is projected to reach US$ 2.4 billion by 2033. A CAGR worth 5% is expected for the market during the forecast period.

The worldwide material handling equipment market is expected to record a 4.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, reaching a valuation of US$ 6,555.9 million.

The duct fans market is expected to rise to US$ 162,788.1 million by 2033. The sales are expected to record a significant CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani