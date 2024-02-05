Information sessions in Brussels for youth organisations applying for European Youth Fund grants

The European Youth Foundation (EYF), in cooperation with the European Youth Forum, will be organising information sessions in Brussels for organisations looking to apply for EYF grants for their annual work plans and international activities in 2025 ahead of the 1 April deadline.

The sessions are split into a “Beginners Session” on 29 February at 13:00 – 17:00 CET, and an “Advanced Session” on 1 March at 9:30 – 13:00 CET. Participants will receive information about the upcoming deadlines, information on the different types of grants, tips for writing successful applications, relevant updates, and will have space for questions and feedback.

Registration is open until 15 February to all international youth organisations, networks, and national NGOs operating in Europe, but travel and accommodation are not provided.

Both sessions will take place at the office of the European Youth Forum, the largest platform for European youth organisations promoting youth participation across the continent. Its activities are co-financed by the European Union, Council of Europe and the EYF.

