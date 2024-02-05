Call for European Heritage Days Stories is now open!

The call for the European Heritage Days Stories, now open until 15 March, is a chance for local communities to share their heritage treasures with other communities in Europe.

This call is a competitive grant award initiative, organised through the European Heritage Days, the most widely celebrated participatory cultural event shared by the people of Europe. The European Heritage Days are a joint action of the Council of Europe and the European Union. The event aims to encourage people to engage with Europe’s cultural heritage, to reinforce a sense of belonging to the European common space, and to share insights into how the European dimension of local heritage is understood throughout Europe.

The Call is open to European Heritage Days communities from participating countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, European Heritage Label sites, and EU Prize for Cultural Heritage/Europa Nostra Award winners (who have hosted an EHD in the last four years, 2020 – 2023). It is also expected that applicants will organise an EHD in 2024.

To be eligible to apply for the competitive award procedure for a grant of up to €10,000, a maximum of one project proposal per community can also be submitted along with your story.

You can submit your story, in English or French, through the online application form, which will be available until 15 March 2024.

