EU supports waste management improvement in Yerevan, Armenia

On 2 February, the Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Armenia Frank Hess attended a launch ceremony marking the expansion of the Yerevan Municipality Waste Sorting and Recycling Programme.

This programme expansion followed an EU-funded investment in waste trucks and containers. The equipment has been provided as part of the EU-funded project ‘Capital Cities Collaborating on Common Challenges in Hazardous Waste Management – Yerevan, Warsaw, Tirana’. 

Thanks to the project, “the Yerevan Municipality has been progressing on its environmental initiatives, making Yerevan cleaner, greener and healthier for its citizens,” the EU Delegation to Armenia said in a Facebook post. 

