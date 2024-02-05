EU Twinning project supporting Market Surveillance Agency in Georgia

The EU and Georgia have launched an EU-funded Twinning project on ‘Advancing the Capacities of the Market Surveillance Agency of Georgia’.

The overall objective of the project is to support the further and effective fulfilment of the obligations prescribed in the EU-Georgia Association Agreement (AA) / Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) and Energy Community Treaty in the field of market surveillance.

Within the EU Twinning project, the Twinning experts will support Georgian partners in drafting a package of legislative amendments considering best EU regulatory practices as well as the national circumstances in Georgia.

To ensure a smooth approximation process and prepare the Georgian market surveillance agency and relevant stakeholders (business and consumers) for the challenges of the transitional process, the experts will hold training on the key topics of the EU market surveillance directives.

The project is being implemented by the State Consumer Rights Protection Authority of the Republic of Lithuania (SCRPA) in partnership with the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK), Poland, and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), Germany.

