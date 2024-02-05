Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,867 in the last 365 days.

EU Twinning project supporting Market Surveillance Agency in Georgia

The EU and Georgia have launched an EU-funded Twinning project on ‘Advancing the Capacities of the Market Surveillance Agency of Georgia’.

The overall objective of the project is to support the further and effective fulfilment of the obligations prescribed in the EU-Georgia Association Agreement (AA) / Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) and Energy Community Treaty in the field of market surveillance. 

Within the EU Twinning project, the Twinning experts will support Georgian partners in drafting a package of legislative amendments considering best EU regulatory practices as well as the national circumstances in Georgia.

To ensure a smooth approximation process and prepare the Georgian market surveillance agency and relevant stakeholders (business and consumers) for the challenges of the transitional process, the experts will hold training on the key topics of the EU market surveillance directives.

The project is being implemented by the State Consumer Rights Protection Authority of the Republic of Lithuania (SCRPA) in partnership with the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK), Poland, and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), Germany.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU Twinning project supporting Market Surveillance Agency in Georgia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more