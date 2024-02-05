Sixth EMA-Medicines for Europe bilateral meeting, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 6 December 2023
This meeting between European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Medicines for Europe is being organised in the context of the EMA annual bilateral meetings with industry stakeholder organisations. The purpose of the meeting is to exchange views and promote dialogue on topics of common interest such as the position of Medicines for Europe on the New Pharma legislation, shortages, EU availability and access of biosimilar medicines over the next decade, EMA strategic international priorities.