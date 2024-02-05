nextSource and Chateau Consulting to Co-host MSP as a Technology Enabler in the VMS Landscape Webinar

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource today announced a webinar co-hosted with Chateau Consulting that will explore MSP as a Technology Enabler in the VMS Landscape. The webinar will be held on February 29 at 1 p.m. ET. It will focus on how the roles of clients and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are changing as Vendor Management Systems (VMSs) are assimilated into traditional Enterprise Resource Planning and/or Human Resources Information Systems technology.



The webinar will provide best practices to stakeholders interested in understanding the increased complexities of building a fully integrated workforce management ecosystem, and the respective roles and responsibilities of clients, MSPs and VMS partners.

Our panel of industry experts includes Tom Kaminsky, Founder and Managing Director, and Matt Jessop, Chief Technical Officer at Chateau Consulting; Jools Barrow-Read, Founder of RedWizard; Karl Strauss, Application Development IT Manager at Voya Financial; and Ron LeVan, VP, Client and Services Excellence at nextSource.

“Today’s business complexity is even more daunting than it was 20 years ago,” said Tom Kaminsky, who will serve as webinar host. “To build a contingent workforce solution that advocates for all stakeholders within the total workforce ecosystem, it’s important to solve critical issues from a new perspective.”

Through interactive discussion and case studies, the panel will explore the following topics:

Changes in the Technology Value Proposition

MSP's Growing Role in the VMS / Workforce Solutions Landscape

Market Trends, Challenges, and Case Studies

Complexities in Technology Adoption: The Trusted Advisor

“There are dynamic changes happening within the contingent workforce landscape between MSPs and VMS providers,” said Ron LeVan, VP, Client and Service Excellence at nextSource. “Our role with our VMS partners is shifting as we evolve our value proposition by becoming a trusted advisor and chief technology enabler for clients.”

Visit our website at nextsource.com for more information and to register.

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 24 years’ experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Provider, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Agent of Record Services, Statement of Work-based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.

About Chateau Consulting:

Chateau Consulting is a specialized workforce solutions advisory practice positioned to unwind the complexity of multiple talent sources, inefficient processes, disparate technologies, changing market conditions, and program adoption to help clients and providers achieve desired business results. Our seasoned consultants boast an unrivaled wealth of knowledge and disciplined implementation across industry sectors. We specialize in Strategy & Governance, Solution Design, Implementation, Optimization, and Change Management. For more information, visit www.chateau-consulting.com.

For more information, contact marketinginfo@nextsource.com or visit our website.